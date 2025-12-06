Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Shock, horror, I'm playing Metroid. I'm still a relative noob to the series, but Prime Remastered had me in a chokehold back in 2023, and Beyond is doing exactly the same so far. Sure, it's technically my brother's birthday celebrations this weekend, but he won't mind if I bring my Switch along and pad out the old scan logbook at dinner, will he?

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Hello, yes, I am also playing the big new Nintendo Switch 2 release of the week… Octopath Traveler 0. Wait! Don’t boo me!

Sorry Samus, I’ve opted for cosy turn-based gameplay for the holiday season, in true Alana fashion. Don’t worry, I will get to Viewros once the dust has settled, but right now, the price tag is a little too steep for something that might not be my cup of tea.

I’ve also got back into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and I’m trying to finish up the DLC and tidy my island a little before the big update. It’s coming along! Have a good one, folks.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

This weekend. Hmmm. I want to say I'm going to play loads of Metroid like everyone else, and I've very much really enjoyed what I've played so far, but I'm actually fully distracted by Assassin's Creed Shadows and am therefore very likely gonna end up stuck in that.

Otherwise, yes Prime 4 it is. With a side-helping of Kirby Air Riders because I'm genuinely addicted to the multiplayer City Trials.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

December came out fighting with me still clobbering punks in the streets of the belt action game of the year, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, over the weekend. I doubt I will actually have time to give Assassin’s Creed Shadows the attention it deserves, and the same goes for the wonderful (gatcha-free!) Octopath Traveler 0, because I want to keep roaming the streets in Yakuza Kiwami 2, wrap up Melinoë’s quest in Hades II, and kick the ball around in Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Do publishers realise there are eleven other months in the year!?).

To space pirates’ disappointment around the galaxy, my game of the week is obviously Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Indeed, beyond my wildest dreams, Samus' first-person adventure is back after a hiatus of eighteen years and straight to being a very strong contender for my personal GOTY 2025. I will make the most of this extended weekend in Portugal to dutifully scan everything the game throws at me.

Kate Gray, Contributor

A new Hermitcraft season (check it out on YouTube, it's the best) means MINECRAFT TIME, so I've spun up a server to play with my pals using the new(ish) Copper Age stuff. We're still pre-diamonds, so early days, but it's fun.

I've also been playing Outer Worlds 2, and having a surprisingly good time! It starts real slow and boring, which is baffling, since it's a game that's all about comedy and wacky hijinks, so I'm not sure why they decided to have such a serious beginning. But there's some incredibly clever narrative and game design stuff in there, like unlocking "flaws" based on your behaviour — I kept stealing, because it's basically Skyrim In Space, so the game asked me if I wanted to become a Kleptomaniac, which would make all my stolen stuff sell for more (yay!) but also add a chance that I automatically steal something just by looking at it. Unsurprisingly, it's gotten me into a LOT of trouble, but that's what makes the game fun!

Aaaaand I finally got to the (story) end of Hades II, and... mmm, yeah, it's not great. Actually quite disappointing how almost all the plot gets dumped right at the end, rather than being sprinkled throughout the game. I can only assume that Supergiant wanted to keep it secret for as long as possible while in Early Access, so they left it right to the end? I don't know! It's not a good ending, even with the update! It's still an incredible game, so I'm not really all that bothered, and I don't regret my purchase... I'm just disappointed. But I'll keep playing!

Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you?