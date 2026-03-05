As part of its Spotlight showcase today, Capcom took the time to acknowledge the 30th anniversary of Resident Evil. This special occasion will officially take place on 22nd March 2026, and to kick things off, it's today shared multiple announcements.

First up was the reveal of a new Resident Evil Requiem collaboration with Universal Studios Japan. This will immerse fans in the world of the game like "never before" and will be a large-scale project due out in 2026, with more updates to come.

A new arcade light gun Bandai Namco unit based on Resident Evil 2 has also been announced. It's officially titled Resident Evil 2: Arcade and is equipped with "air jets and floor vibration technology" so players can "feel the fear" in every part of their body as they shoot zombies.

And to add to this, Capcom will also be hosting 30th anniversary known as "Symphony of Legacy". Tickets for the World Tour are now on sale, with more details available on the official website.

Last but not least, was a reminder about the Resident Evil Generation Pack, which is available until 31st March 2026.