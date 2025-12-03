Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Nintendo's biggest release of the month (the year?) arrives tomorrow, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally Morph Ball rolling onto Switch 1 and 2. But with the new hardware still comparatively fresh on store shelves and the holiday season right around the corner, you might be wondering which system is the place to play Samus's latest adventure on.

Here to shed some light on how each version holds up is the above comparison video from the sublime Mr. Alex Olney. As you'll see, the footage shows a direct comparison between the Switch 1 and 2 releases, and the latter's beefed-up specs are immediately obvious.

The side-by-side gameplay showcases Samus in a whole range of environments, demonstrating how the game holds up whatever you throw at it. While fps is no issue for the older console, there's something about the 4K resolution bump on Switch 2 that really sings when put in direct comparison.

Of course, this isn't to say that the Switch 1 version provides a 'bad' experience in any way. We had the following to say about the S1 release in our 8/10 review: "It plays very well at a very solid 60fps in both docked and handheld, but after getting used to seeing Viewros in stunning 4K (or an internal resolution approaching it), it’s surprising how much the art direction seems to have been built with this in mind".