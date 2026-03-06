Nintendo of America is suing the U.S. government, including the Department of Treasury, Department of Homeland Security, and US Customs & Border Protection, over the tariffs implemented in 2025 via executive order from President Donald Trump.

As reported by Aftermath, the complaint concerns the "initiation and administration of unlawful trade measures that have, to date, resulted in the collection of more than $200 billion in tariffs on imports from nearly all countries".

Nintendo believes that the tariffs set via the IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) have caused it to "suffer imminent and irreparable harm for the entries it has paid". Just last month, the U.S. supreme court struck down Trumps tariffs and deemed them to be illegal, citing their use under an act meant for national emergencies.

The complaint then states that "all tariffs collected under the IEEPA Duties must be refunded with interest". Nintendo joins a host of other companies including FedEx, Costco, and Revlon in attempting to recoup the costs from the tariffs, with a federal judge in New York recently ruling that companies would be entitled to refunds following the decision of the supreme court.

Nintendo's business was impacted significantly by the tariffs introduced in 2025. Not only was it forced to delay pre-orders for the highly-anticipated Switch 2 in the US and Canada, but it also raised the price of the Switch 1 along with several key accessories. The cost of a Switch OLED went up by $50, the standard model by $40, and the Switch Lite by $30.

Nintendo has confirmed the complaint to Aftermath, but has stated there is "nothing else to share on this topic." We have reached out for further clarification.