The Pokémon Company has revealed yet another new Mega 'mon arriving in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, but more than that, it has revealed a whole new type of Mega Evolution.

Mega Lucario Z is the latest Fighting- and Steel-type Mega Evolution to join the line-up, boasting a swanky blue and yellow look as well as some particularly fetching fringe work. This marks the debut appearance of Z Mega Evolution — a new take on the mechanic that sees Pokémon able to fire off their moves quicker, but also burn through their Mega Power at a faster rate.

Pokémon that undergo a Z Mega Evolution might not be best suited for long battles, then, but they'll likely pose a good way for wrapping up fights with a decisive victory.

Here's the official rundown of Mega Lucario Z and a handful of snaps from The Pokémon Company:

While Mega Lucario concentrates its aura into a destructive force, Mega Lucario Z uses it to surround its entire body, cloaking itself to increase its defense, flexibility, and agility. It can utilize its aura in a variety of ways, including stretching it into a shield or channeling it into physical blows by concentrating it into specific parts of its body, such as its legs or fists.

Mega Lucario Z will arrive with the other new Megas in the Legends: Z-A DLC on 10th December.