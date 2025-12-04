It has been eight years since Nintendo first announced Metroid Prime 4. It has been 18 years since the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. And now, after all that time, Beyond's launch trailer is finally here.

Those who have kept up with every trailer drop until now won't find too much new footage in this one, but we challenge anyone who's been waiting for the best part of a decade to watch without feeling a little tingle down their spine.

The whole thing is a bit more story-based than we've seen in previous trailers, with a gritty narration teeing up Samus' might and narrative predicament, before a boatload of sequences show her in action. And stick around until the end for a particularly mysterious stinger!

The game has launched today on Switch and Switch 2. On the new hardware, we described Prime 4 as "quite possibly the boldest, most well-realised Metroid game to date" in our review, and our impressions of the Switch 1 version were equally optimistic, despite the resolution drop.