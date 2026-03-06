You thought that the barrage of posters we've already had for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was probably enough, didn't you? Well, surprise! Nintendo and Illumination have got another one for us!

Yes, accompanying the announcement of next week's Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct (which we're pretty sure just means 'another trailer drop'), the studios have also released a brand-new movie poster. These newbies have proven to be pretty eye-catching so far and are always worth a look, but the latest addition is so jam-packed with details that we thought it was double-worth a mention of its own.

This is your standard 'floating character models' affair that every big-budget Hollywood release uses these days. The main cast of Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, Rosalina, Bowser and Bowser Jr. take centre stage, but it's the surrounding area that warrants the closest inspection.

Beneath the main cast, we see Toad in a Penguin Suit, a closer look at Ninji, Birdo and Mouser — many of which we spied in previous trailers — and, most noteworthy of all, Wart. Like, the chief antagonist of Super Mario Bros. 2, who, bar a couple of cameo appearances here and there, has been effectively MIA since the late '80s.

Take a look just above the title logo, and you'll spot this forgotten mean machine:

Outside of obscure series bad guys, the poster also shows what appears to be Princess Peach's castle being abducted by a UFO, more than a few menacing airships, and a giant block-shaped establishment, which we assume is the setting of that Peach fight we've seen so often in the trailers.

There's less than a month to go now before the Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in cinemas from 1st April, and we'll be keeping an eye on the Direct on 9th March to see if Nintendo and co. have any other surprises up their sleeve.