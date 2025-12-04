If you're looking for a reason to jump back into Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Sega has this week released the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game digitally.

It's available for $69.99 or your regional equivalent, and will be released in physical form on this platform in "early 2026".

If you're an existing owner of the Switch release and don't want to miss out, there's the Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack, which is also available. It's normally priced at $10.00 but you'll get an introductory discount (bringing it down to just $5.00) if you purchase it by 11th December 2025.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Sega also notes how the Werehog DLC Pack is available to download for free for the first two weeks of the digital version's availability (until 17th December 2025).

You can also carry over all of your content and progress in the Switch release to the Switch 2 Edition of the game. As previously revealed, the Switch 2 version of the game includes improved performance and resolution.

Alongside the Switch 2 Edition and Switch upgrade, Sega has also released a major patch for this title today.