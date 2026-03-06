Ahead of the release of Pokémon Pokopia for Switch 2, fans have been passing the time by posting memes via a font generator from Pixel Frame, recreating the Pokopia logo with custom text.

Someone on The White House's social media team apparently caught wind of this and created its own image using the Pokopia font generator. The resulting image was posted on X on 5th March 2026, containing the words "make america great again", imitating the Pokopia logo with the game's key art visible in the background.

Now, as reported by TIME, Sravanthi Dev, a spokesperson for The Pokémon Company, has issued a response to the US administration's use of the meme, confirming that no permission was granted for its IP to be used. Here's the full statement:

“We are aware of recent social content that includes imagery associated with our brand. We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property. Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda.”

It's not the first time The White House has used the Pokémon IP, either. Back in September 2025, the administration's Department of Homeland Security issued an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruitment video showcasing imagery and music from the Pokémon anime, prompting widespread criticism online.

The Pokémon Company issued a similar statement to confirm that it did not grant permission, though unlike the response to the Pokopia meme, it did not contain any commentary on the firm's core mission.

The Pokémon Company's former Chief Legal Officer, Don McGowan, was quoted at the time, saying he did not believe the company would take further action due to a general aversion to publicity.