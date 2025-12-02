When Metroid Prime 4: Beyond landed with Retro Studios back in 2019, we're not sure anybody was truly shocked by this turn of events. Retro is, after all, the original developer of the Prime series, and while many of the veteran team members have since left, the sheer quality of the fourth entry on Switch 2 demonstrates that the studio is still one of the very best in the business.

The folks over at Retro didn't do it alone, though. As highlighted in the game's credits sequence, many separate companies lent their talents to the development of Prime 4, including Next Level Games and Virtuos.

Next Level Games, as you may know, is already familiar with the Prime series, having worked on Metroid Prime: Federation Force for the 3DS in 2016. As of 2021, it's a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nintendo alongside Retro Studios itself. The specific developers at Next Level Games credited as helping out on Prime 4 were Matt McTavish, Cavin Yen, Mark Blanchin, and Christopher Rice.

Here are the teams listed in the credits:

Retro Studios

Next Level Games

Virtuos

Territory Studio

Waterproof

Keywords Studios

Liquid Development

Volta

AMC Studio

GameSim

Smoking Gun Interactive

Forge Studios

Red Hot CG

Original Force

Devoted Studios

Room 8 Studio

Next Gen Dreams

Mock Science

Cup of Tea

Formosa Interactive

House of Moves

Meanwhile, longtime producer Kensuke Tanabe at Nintendo also provided the text for the in-game scans, while Samus herself is now voiced by Erin Yvette with motion capture by Krystle Martin. Fans of the series will know that Jennifer Hale had previously provided the voiceover for Samus in the original Prime trilogy.

In our review for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for the Switch 2, we said that it "manages to replicate that magical sense of discovery from the GameCube original while pushing the series in some incredible new directions", awarding it a score of 9/10.