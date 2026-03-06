It's been a busy week for Xbox, but it's not done just yet! Following the announcement of its next generation console, it's now locked in a release date for the Switch 2 version of the "award-winning" title South of Midnight.

This third-person action-adventure title by Compulsion Games was announced for Nintendo's new hybrid platform (and the PlayStation 5) last December, and the latest trailer confirms it will be releasing later this month on 31st March 2026.

Once again, this game, set in a "magic realist version of American South", was originally released for the Xbox Series X|S in April 2025. Here's what our sibling site Pure Xbox had to say about it in its review:

"Here's the basic premise: you play as Hazel, a young woman on a quest to save her mother after a deadly storm wreaks havoc in the Deep South. The adventure starts out as a grounded, desperate scramble to help and ultimately save the ones you love, until Hazel realises she's a 'Weaver'; a unique character that can interact with some of the more supernatural goings on down there. There's a nice bit of growth to Hazel as you progress through the game, and she becomes a more-than-capable monster-whooping young gal by journey's end."

In some other Xbox-related news, Bethesda (which is also under the Microsoft gaming banner) last month released Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on the Switch 2.