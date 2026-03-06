2015 marked a low point for the Tales series. Tales of Zestiria was an underwhelming entry despite its exciting battle system. With a boring plot and mostly unimpressive characters, it wasn’t exactly an entry to write home about, at least for me.
However, the follow-up entry, 2017’s Tales of Berseria, was nothing short of a redemption story. As a prequel set a thousand years prior to Zestiria, Berseria’s revenge plot and ragtag gang of scoundrels made for a tempting adventure. Tales of Berseria Remastered introduces tons of quality-of-life features that make it a worthy journey to experience on Switch, and even one worth revisiting if you’ve played it before. While it’s a rock-solid port, you might be disappointed that there aren’t any extra graphical bells and whistles, though.
The game follows a woman named Velvet Crowe. On one fateful night, her younger brother, Laphicet, is sacrificed by the exorcist Artorius Collbrande as part of a ritual to quell the daemonblight, a disease that turns humans into monsters. From that point on, she vows to enact vengeance on him and end his misguided plans to rid the world of daemons.
As an antihero, Velvet’s backstory immediately grabs your attention. It’s a welcome change to the typical Tales protagonist who tends to be altruistically heroic, especially compared to Zestiria’s goody-two-shoes main character, Sorey. [Editor's note. The following paragraphs discuss a couple of characters' arcs, so if you haven't played the game before and want to know absolutely nothing, skip ahead two paragraphs.]
Berseria has one of the best casts of any Tales game, as the characters have complex relationships with each other. Velvet meets a young boy with repressed emotions due to a magic spell by Artorious’s religious organisation, the Abbey. She names him Laphicet, acting as his adoptive older sister and slowly healing the inner wounds from her younger brother’s death. It’s touching to see Laphicet gain his emotions back while Velvet learns to control hers over the course of the game.
Another favourite character of mine is Eleanor, who initially works for the Abbey and is a staunch follower of the church’s vision. Over time, however, she becomes disillusioned and eventually comes around to Velvet’s side after witnessing the Abbey’s true colours. Each of the main characters in Berseria goes through tremendous growth in a satisfying way that feels earned by the time credits roll.
Aside from the main cutscenes, you can view optional skits that pop up as smaller scenes where the main cast talks about the events that occurred, or just random topics. The stellar voice acting helps bring the skits to life and adds even more personalisation to these characters.
Berseria’s real-time action combat is also one of the best examples in the series. In this iteration, each character has a Soul Gauge, which is expended whenever they attack with special moves called Artes and string together combos. The gauge’s maximum limit can be increased by performing actions like landing critical hits, inflicting status ailments, or dodging enemy attacks at the last second.
It’s the perfect mix of offensive and defensive pressure. When your Soul Gauge runs out, you’re encouraged to fall back and let it refill automatically, preventing you from simply spamming attacks and forcing you to be more strategic.
And by conserving your Soul Gauge, you can fire off powerful attacks called Break Souls, which add quite a lot of cinematic and energetic moments in the already-chaotic combat. These include attacks such as unleashing Velvet’s giant arm to swipe at a group of enemies, or sprouting dragon wings for the cursed pirate Eizen to launch a shadowy fireball into the ground (the latter — SPOILERS! — a clever reference to his ultimate and cruel fate in Zestiria). Those who’ve played it will really appreciate some of the nods and connections that Berseria makes.
Berseria’s combo system is also more flexible than Zestiria’s. Whereas the latter forced you to follow a specific combo attack chain laid out in an Arte Tree, the former lets you swap out different Artes to create your own combo strings. This allows for much more experimentation in the Arte Tree than ever before.
The biggest issue plaguing the original Berseria was its egregious amount of backtracking. You also had to use limited consumables to warp back to the start of a dungeon to exit it or fast-travel to other areas. All of these factors combined made for some really annoying and uneven pacing.
However, Berseria Remastered alleviates that. Instead of being found in the final dungeon, the bottomless versions of these same consumables can be acquired within a few hours of starting the game for unlimited use. Additionally, the running speed on the field has been increased by 20%. These small quality-of-life additions make a big impact on the game’s pacing, reducing much of the tedium.
Like Graces f Remastered, you now have access to the Grade Shop immediately when starting a new game. This is typically only unlocked once you’ve finished the game, and you can select certain parameters and unlock bonuses to carry over to New Game Plus. For those who’ve already played Beseria before on other platforms years ago, it’s a fun way to add more spice to your playthrough on Switch. I personally went with 10x EXP so I could hilariously steamroll everything in my way. But if you want to play Berseria Remastered on a completely fresh basis, you’re welcome to do that, too.
Berseria Remastered is a good, but not exceptional Switch port. Frame rate is capped at 30fps, and texture pop-ins occur frequently. I played this on Switch 2, and this was still the case whether I was playing in handheld or docked mode. On the bright side, the game performs well enough with very few gameplay hiccups.
Conclusion
Tales of Berseria is still one of my favourite entries in the series, thanks to its excellent story and charming cast of characters. The gameplay is as fun as ever, and it’s aged well since its debut nearly a decade ago.
This remaster offers plenty of new features for those who’ve already experienced the game, and they're an extra cherry on top for newcomers. Beyond those quality-of-life additions, the port itself doesn’t exactly go above and beyond, but if you’re looking to play this game on the go, you can’t go wrong here.
Comments 14
"Even Better"
-30fps. (And yeah, I know, that's all the effort anyone's going to put in for the Switch now)
I mean, that automatically makes it worse.
I like tales games but not this one. Combat is mediocre at best. Too spammy. Graces f was much better combat-wise. Berseria is the most overrated game in the series imo.
@AllieKitsune I've got to agree it's quite weird seeing a version that is "capped at 30 FPS and featuring texture issues and frequent pop-ins" being called an improvement over the original. Especially as the game is scored 60 and below on Steam for being capped at 60 FPS on PC.
Thanks for the review, interested in playing Berseria even more than I already was based on this (not sure which Tales of I'll go for first when I finally have the time to properly start playing this series) - how I wish it had a Switch 2 Edition to be even better on that system, though!
I wish the game would get a Switch 2 version or Edition, makes no sense for the game to be only at the outdated Switch 1 hardware
I wonder if Bandai still hate us Nintendo owners seeing the terrible decision they have been doing (no day and date with the Switch 2, Sparking Zero and Arise still have 30fps etc)
Meanwhile other devs like Capcom, Square Enix, Konami etc have been killing with their ports and treatment of the Switch 2 hardware which made me want to purchase their games even more as a Nintendo only.
As long as it's not censored like a lot of Japanese game rereleases are these days, then I am interested.
This.. Seem like a not too great review? (no offense of course!) Can't say something is even better, when the previous release WAS better. And yes, this is the first time its on switch. I get it.But 30 fps is so stupid and backwards. Doesn't take it in the "better" direction.
Devs and players asked Nintendo for a more powerful machine. They got it. Yet many refuse to optimize for the Switch 2.. Bandai is especially bad at it.
Really enjoying this game so far.
I'd like to buy Xillia, but it doesn't seem like they are going to make a proper Switch 2 release.
Namco has been slow to jump on the Switch 2 ship. We're seeing Capcom and Square Enix making Switch 2 versions while Namco is still focusing on Switch 1. You would think given their close relationship with Nintendo they would have gotten dev kits in advance, maybe I'm wrong about that but it just seems weird to me.
@FX29 Either that or these games were plan for Switch from the beginning so it's too late to revamp them for Switch 2 now unless they had proper upgrades versions plan soon. Not only that but the Switch install based is still quite large atm compare to Switch 2.
Nice! Will get this one for sure. It's relatively inexpensive
Are we still putting backtracking as a negative? 😭
Someone should be happy when a JRPG actually use it's world instead of making every location disposable.
I remember this one kinda being bad for 4-player since it split up the resource used for... specials? I'm a bit foggy on the details. I didn't care for the game.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...