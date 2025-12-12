Update [ ]: During Capcom's Spotlight Showcase today, it was revealed the new live-action Street Fighter movie would be launching on 16th October 2026. It also shared a quick behind-the-scenes look at the film.

Original Story: [Fri 12th Dec, 2025 02:09 GMT]:

At The Game Awards, Street Fighter fans got a surprise teaser of the upcoming live-action movie, due out in 2026.

It's a high-energy sneak peek with some interesting cinematography, fight scenes that would look right at home in a martial arts movie, and even the bonus stage where you beat the hell of a car.

The cast also appeared on stage to present an award. If you are curious to know who will be playing who in this upcoming movie, here's the full cast list (via Deadline):

Andrew Koji playing Ryu

Noah Centineo playing Ken

Rayna Vallandingham playing Juli

Orville Peck playing Vega

Mel Jarnson playing Cammy

Jason Momoa playing Blanka

Eric André playing Don Sauvage

David Dastmalchian plays M. Bison

Cody Rhodes playing Guile

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Andrew Schul playing Dan Hibiki

Roman Reigns playing Akuma

Alexander Volkanovski playing Joe

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson playing Balrog

Olivier Richters playing Zangief

Hirooki Goto playing E.Honda

Vidyut Jammwal playing Dhalsim

In some other Capcom news at The Game Awards this year, the Japanese company announced a new Mega Man game and revealed it would be bringing Pragmata (and a new amiibo) to the Switch 2 in 2026.