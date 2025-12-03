Eight years on from its big reveal, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally arrives on Switch 1 & 2 tomorrow. To make sure that things are in tip-top condition, Nintendo has today released the launch day update, boosting things up to ver. 1.1.0 and adding a bunch of day-one features to boot.

This update adds in amiibo functionality, some sweet cinematic controller rumble, an easily accessible upgrade path to the Switch 2 Edition in the opening menu, some gallery tweaks, and then the usual adjustments and fixes.

At the time of writing, the patch notes have only been shared on the Japanese Nintendo Support website. We have included those below (via Google Translate), and we will sub-in the official English translation as soon as it is available.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Ver. 1.1.0 (3rd Dec 2025)

You can now use amiibo on the "amiibo" page in the pause menu.

Controller now vibrates during cinematics.

: When you start up Metroid Prime 4 Beyond on Nintendo Switch 2, a "Switch 2 Edition" option will now appear in the menu after the title screen. Selecting this option will take you to the Upgrade Path page on the Nintendo eShop. The rating information for the rating system "ClassInd (Brazil)" has been updated from "12" to "14".

The condition for unlocking some movies in the "Gallery" has been changed from "achieving 100% item recovery rate" to "clearing the game."

In "Hard Mode," the difficulty of some enemies has been adjusted.

Additionally, we have made some adjustments and fixes to improve your gameplay experience.

"After 18 years of waiting, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond manages to replicate that magical sense of discovery from the GameCube original while pushing the series in some incredible new directions," we wrote in our 9/10 review, describing Samus' latest adventure as "quite possibly the boldest, most well-realised Metroid game to date". Just one more sleep to go!