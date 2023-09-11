Nintendo isn't always the easiest company to predict, but things are usually pretty routine when it comes to Direct Showcases. There's usually one in February, usually one in the summer and usually one in September — plus a handful of Indie Worlds, Partner Showcases or game-specific presentations thrown in for good measure.

We're in September now (almost halfway through, even) and an event is still yet to be announced (at the time of writing, that is), so there's only one thing for it: let the speculation begin.

This is Nintendo that we are talking about here, so we'd be hesitant to call anything a 'guarantee', but a September Direct showcase would hardly be out of the ordinary at this point. Take a look at Nintendo's September events for the past few years and see if you can spot a trend forming:

13th September 2022 - Nintendo Direct

23rd September 2021 - Nintendo Direct

17th September 2020 - Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

4th September 2019 - Nintendo Direct

13th September 2018 - Nintendo Direct

13th September 2017 - Nintendo Direct

1st September 2016 - Nintendo Direct

As we said, you can never bank on a 'guarantee' with Nintendo, but when it comes to there being a Direct presentation in September, you can be confident that it has something in the works. The leaks and rumours have been coming in thick and fast, too, and with Nintendo reportedly showing off Switch 2 demos to developers at Gamescom 2023, it's got people speculating.

What's more, historically, this mid-month period seems to be the prime time for a showcase — particularly in the run-up to the Tokyo Game Show, which kicks off on 21st September this year — so if one is en route, it might be right around the corner.

The question is, will it be a full-fat showcase? It has been less than two weeks since we got a boatload of information straight from the Flower Kingdom in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, and the rest of 2023 is still looking rather stacked for Nintendo with the likes of Super Mario RPG, WarioWare: Move It!, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC and Detective Pikachu Returns all still to come in the next few months. With all this going down, is now really the time to reveal even more games?

Going by previous years, yes it is. The rumour mill is already working overtime to bring a list of titles that could be on the horizon, and there is always room for third-party developers to step into the limelight and show off some of the non-Nintendo titles that are in the works for the Switch.

Yes, 2023 is looking a little packed in terms of release schedules, but (terrifyingly) 2024 is just around the corner... that means Princess Peach's new game and Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon remaster are both on the cards for this potential Direct. Also, where is that Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC already?

So, what do you think? Is a September 2023 Nintendo Direct already a certainty, or might things be a little quieter this month with all the new releases ahead? Fill out the following poll to let us know your prediction.

Will we get a September Nintendo Direct this year? Yes, and it will be full of first-party titles Yes, but it will be a Partner Showcase Maybe, it still feels a little too soon after the Wonder Direct Nope, Nintendo is breaking the trend this year Will we get a September Nintendo Direct this year? (1,724 votes) Yes, and it will be full of first-party titles 65 % Yes, but it will be a Partner Showcase 10 % Maybe, it still feels a little too soon after the Wonder Direct 18 % Nope, Nintendo is breaking the trend this year 7 %

What would you like to see pop up at a September Direct (if it exists)? Drop your hopes in the comments below.