The Pokémon Company has announced a mini Game Boy as part of its 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents, but it's not quite what you might have in mind.

The Game Boy Jukebox / Game Music Collection is a small music player themed after Nintendo's Game Boy into which you slot one of 45(!) mini Pokémon Red or Blue cartridges, which unlock one track each from the original 1996 games.

On the 'inside' face of the carts are pictures showing screenshots from the games corresponding to the track they play.

Shown off in the Pokémon Presents in a segment with original Pokémon Red & Blue composer Junichi Masuda, he said that they "took particular care to make the audio sound just like a Game Boy".

It's available from today (27th February 2026) from the Pokémon Center in North America and the UK, but not from the German, Australian or New Zealand branches. At the time of writing, the Pokémon Center website has a message saying to "Check Back Later Today to Get the Game Boy Jukebox".

Here are a couple of pictures of the genuine article. As you can see, it has the product code GBG-01, a nod to the original Game Boy's DMG-01. We've asked if it has a headphone jack and were told that it doesn't.

The official Japanese website for the device shows off that region's cart and box art for Pokémon Red and Blue Green and lists the price as 9,900 yen — approximately $64 / £47 — and it's being sold via a lottery in that region, with expected shipping coming in late March. It's explicitly shown off as a keychain adornment on the site, too, so it's clear that this is a novelty device and not something for chiptune audiophiles.

It is stated to run on 3 LR44 alkaline button cell batteries. Here are the device's dimensions courtesy of Google Translate, if you're interested in that sort of thing:

Main Unit: W5.2 x H8.65 x D1.98 cm (2.2" x 3.6" x 0.6")

Cartridge (45 cartridges): W3.3 x H3.7 x D0.5 cm (1.3" x 1.7" x 0.5"), approximately 5g per cartridge

Collection Box: W19.3 x H19.5 x D7 cm (7.2" x 7.6" x 0.7")

Interested in picking this up? We'll update this article with more information on the Western release as soon as we find out the details, including the price.