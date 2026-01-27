Those of you excited to relive the glory days of the Virtual Boy only have a few more weeks to wait until you can play them on Nintendo Switch Online on Switch 1 and Switch 2. 17th February is approaching fast!

Today, Nintendo has dropped a brand new trailer confirming the launch line-up for the new service along with a handful of features and surprises.

Seven games will be available from the jump, with more to be added "in the future". As per usual, then. Here's all the games you'll be able to play from 17th February:

A pretty healthy starting line-up, if we do say so ourselves. Wario Land felt like a day-one given, as did 3-D Tetris. Of course, more are coming in the future, such as Mario's Tennis, Jack Bros., and two never-before-released games in Zero Racers and D(ragon)-Hopper.

To play Virtual Boy games, you'll need to grab the Virtual Boy accessory for your console; either the standard one or cardboard version will do.

Other features available on the service include the ability to Rewind gameplay, make save states, check and remap controls, and — later in the year — change the colour of the screen.

