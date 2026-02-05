Bethesda is putting in quite a shift with the Switch 2 releases, it seems. After launching Skyrim last year, the studio revealed release dates for Fallout 4 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in today's Partner Showcase, and wrapped things up with the announcement that Oblivion Remastered is coming our way too.

It's good times on the Bethesda front, then, but perhaps not so much if you wanted to get all of the above as a nice physical release. You see, in a follow-up blog post, the studio confirmed that a bunch of them are going to be code-in-box releases (thanks for the heads up, @Wario64).

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will all be distributed physically as a code-in-box, the post revealed. While Oblivion hasn't been given a firm release date just yet, Fallout and Skyrim's physicals will launch on 28th April — Fallout arrives digitally on 24th February, let's not forget.

Fortunately, Indy seems to be taking a different path. Bethesda confirmed that the game will be available as a "physical game card at retail", which is, importantly, not a Game-Key. Wario64 pointed out on Bluesky that pre-orders for this physical are already live at Best Buy, with a footnote that states, "Game card is included with the physical version of Standard Edition. Internet connection and download required to activate Polish language in game".

"Internet connection required to download game and content.​ Game card is included with the physical version of Standard Edition. Internet connection and download required to activate Polish language in game." — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T17:18:29.541Z

So there you have it. If you were after some extra Bethesda physicals to add to your collection, Indiana Jones is your only option that actually includes a cartridge — madness!