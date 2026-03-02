I feel like I’ve been rebuilding my relationship with Pokémon over the past decade. It’s been a weird experience for me, who’s grown up with the franchise at every stage of my life; taking my toy Pokédex to school; sitting at the top of the stairs, GBA SP in hand and Sapphire on the screen, timidly listening to my parents arguing; attending the midnight launch of Sword & Shield and staying up until 5am with my best friends.
But in the last ten years, I think I’ve truly only loved two Pokémon games: Legends: Arceus and New Pokémon Snap. With Pokémon Pokopia, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force and members of the Dragon Quest Builders 2 team have given me a third.
Pokopia turns the act of rebuilding a life, rebuilding a world, into a complete joy; a cathartic, calming experience that, even with some teething problems, is one of the most robust and enticing Pokémon games ever.
In Pokopia, I’m not just rebuilding the world to make it look nice (though that is part of it), I’m doing it for the Pokémon. And I’m not just collecting them all like numbers in a Pokédex, I’m finding out where they like to live, what they like to eat, and how their abilities help make the world a better place.
Collecting ‘mons has long been the main draw of the series to me, but this game adds a layer of warmth to the whole process, and it feels fresh and exciting. The whole point of the game is to build environments to attract these Pocket Monsters back in the hopes of finding out just what on earth has happened. Crumbling Pokémon Centers, ruined buildings, and blocked waterways now litter this uncannily familiar world, and it’s Ditto’s job to help put things back together by sucking up materials like a freakier version of Kirby.
As Ditto — morphed into an unearthly human-like creature — you can do other things by transforming into other creatures and using their skills. Starting off with a simple Water Gun to revitalise patches of grass, I quickly amassed an arsenal that included the ability to Cut wood and trees, Rock Smash my way through blocks and terrain, and even Jump like a floundering Magikarp (no daft transformation there, though - sorry).
Admittedly, breaking down environments block-by-block isn’t an ideal approach. Aiming the punches up, down, or ahead of you can be a little fiddly, and you’ll probably break a block you didn’t mean to accidentally. You do get a variation of this later on, but it has some other drawbacks.
But accumulating these skills gradually opens up each of the game’s four maps for you. Suddenly, I was no longer restricted to this blocked-off woodland area of the Withering Wasteland; I could punch a hole through the wall and turn a spring into a river, or make a new pathway to lead to a beach and a cove. You do have an energy (PP) meter, but it’s almost impossible not to find food to replenish this quickly. It’s the most free a Pokémon game has felt in a long time.
The game will often highlight requests you can pick up and tell you how to build certain habitats, and sometimes what Pokémon is attracted to those little nests. And you do have to progress each area’s story to unlock the next map. Building these is extremely easy, even when you have to do it square by square — made a little easier still with Mouse Mode.
But I could also completely ignore the story if I wanted and go and build, explore, and discover each biome at my own pace.
Essentially, Pokémon Pokopia is like a big puzzle game, mixed in with a little Viva Piñata; make the homes, improve those homes based on suggestions and likes, and listen to their requests to make them feel comfortable.
It’s a morish loop of simple cosiness that works because of that lack of handholding. Larger Pokémon can’t sleep in single beds, and some only like spicy food - what fits that criteria is down to you to figure out. And fortunately, crafting is simple: just stand at a workbench, place some storage boxes with materials next to it, and then pick what you want to make, from lamps to beds to toys to even paint balloons. And yes, you can craft multiple items at once.
Whenever I did focus on the story, the details were all just guidance. I might get the recipe I need to build something, but I have to find out where the materials or ingredients are, or which Pokémon has the Specialty I need to power up a generator. It’s usually pretty self-explanatory, but I wasn’t expecting Pawmo to be good at making paint, nor did I expect Rookidee to be an expert wood chopper.
There’s some annoying story-gating progress that slows things down à la Animal Crossing. I respect that Pokopia doesn’t want you to rush, and I never wanted to either, but waiting an entire day for a story-essential building to finish construction felt a bit much. There’s similar staggered progress in the final area of the game, and while it did give me the opportunity to go gather materials or fulfil more requests, the length of time felt unnecessary.
Often, the story doesn’t even embrace the entire biome you’re in. But my natural curiosity kicked in with each new area, spotting things in the distance that helped me piece together these locales. Sure, Trubbish wants to show me how to recycle materials, but what about that huge boat in the distance? Can I climb these polygonal cliffs and see what hides in the basin to the north of the Withering Wastelands? Every single block is enticing, just waiting to be destroyed, utilised, or simply admired, all helped by the soothingly nostalgic music that transported me back to a simpler time.
There’s so much stuff to collect and see, and way more Pokémon than I imagined. I frequently stopped to build environments just out of fun, to see whether I could discover something new, or work off one of the hints I’d acquired during the story or by simply exploring. At one point, I put together a large field of flowers by chance. I figured a Vileplume would pop up, but when I came back to investigate, Vespiquen greeted me with some loud buzzing and a declaration of happiness.
It can be a bit overwhelming at times. Occasionally, I was left scrambling after being tasked with building a specific piece of furniture due to how many materials and items I had accumulated. Storage boxes are a thing, and you gradually increase your bag size to carry more items with you, but remembering what you’ve put in which storage box (and on which map) isn’t my favourite thing.
Making certain materials also takes a fair bit of time, too. Ingots become a late-game essential, and unless you have multiple furnaces (or an upgraded one), it’ll take a while to have the number you need for a few requests. You also might need to hunt down a creature who can use the things, too.
Thankfully, some processes get progressively easier further in. Plus, I’m still learning things and picking up new furniture recipes and materials after the credits roll. I got new items that made powering lamps and laptops much easier, and spent time building larger homes from scratch. It’s impressive just how much is crammed into this delightful package.
And it all looks lovely and runs well on Switch 2. The clean, colourful art style really adds a degree of toy-like charm, but I was amazed when messing around with the camera and zooming into the furniture, the amount of detail in objects like sofas and benches. And, both handheld and docked, it runs at a pretty solid 60fps to my eye, with a few dips on the “blank” island you can play on. Admittedly, I haven’t tried any crazy builds, so that may change things.
I also can’t wait to experiment with friends – I haven’t had a chance to try GameShare or even just play on a Cloud Island with a buddy or three (we'll update this review with multiplayer impressions as soon as we're able). But the true magic will be seeing what others can create in-game.
I still have a ways to go in rebuilding my relationship with the franchise, and even Pokopia has a few things that need ironing out. But after nearly 40 hours, I sat and watched the credits roll with tears in my eyes. The chance to rebuild is also a chance to heal and give back, to understand the importance of what you’ve experienced. For now, I’ll continue to live in this Pokémon utopia, rebuilding and reconstructing block by glorious block.
Conclusion
Pokémon Pokopia is the freshest Pokémon experience in a long time, bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity. It’s an easy game to get swallowed up in, even with a few gameplay and progression issues that need ironing out.
But as a first go at something different for the franchise, it’s a big win. I don’t know how Pokémon has stayed away from this kind of structure for so long, and I’d easily take a dozen more.
90 on Metacritic. Cannot wait! Thanks for the review!
Looks definitely like a fun game. If it wasnt a game key card I would have preordered it
This game is probably going to be a blast, especially since it's the same team as DQ builders. But for $70 and no physical, it's a hard pass for me.
this game looks absolutely great, won't be able to pick it up day one unfortunately due to the price though as soon as i can i'll absolutely be grabbing a copy
Has anyone asked Nintendo—who said that none of their releases would release as GKCs—has published a GKC-only release for this?
Great review (and looks like lots of great reviews) - Looking forward to playing it on Thursday... though still not done with Mario Tennis Fever or the plethora of Resident Evil games that released last week (And Monster Hunter Stories 3 next week!)
@Bobb It is a game key card.
That Humanoid Ditto main character design is just so unappealing to look at imo. Idk but it makes me wanna pick up dragon quest builders more.
Glad to hear this is a solid game. Ill definitely be getting this in the future.
Thanks for the review, what's mentioned here is exactly why I usually prefer spin-offs to mainline Pokémon games as much as I like those as well and Pokopia could certainly become one of my favorites if not the top one (and while I doubt they'll particularly bother me fingers crossed they'll address some if not all of the cons through patches) - so looking forward to finally playing it myself as soon as my copy arrives, both on my own as part of my gaming schedule and with my sister and her boyfriend from time to time!
It's been a very long time since I was this excited for a new pokemon game. Last time must have been when XY were about to release.
I've barely progressed in my Fantasy Life island, so this will have to go in the backlog for now.
I love a review where the reviewer earns my trust in the opening paragraphs, in this case with a positive shout out to New Pokemon Snap. That game rules.
@Markiemania95 my bad, it was a typo. I meant "if it wasn't". Thanks for the correction
Urrgghh! The dilemma. Hate it. Really wanna support this game, but really object to the lack of physical. An unpleasant feeling of trying to be forced along a road I don't like the look of. Probably gonna wait for eshop sales or hope I find a lost GKC on the bus someday.
@hegelka
Wow, even if if drops from 90 a bit, that is still peak Pokemon.
Got pre-ordered and installed. Really hyped for game especially giving the talent behind it.
I didn't really like Animal Crossing but I loved Dragon Quest Builders so I don't know where this sits in between those two. But it's Pokémon so that alone is enough for me to take a chance.
@gcunit
There we go: +1 score for GKC -> "works if found on bus."
Take that, digital! Or maybe this is con?
@hegelka 78 on OpenCritic, but I'm assuming that's down to there being what I can only assume is a typo in one of the scores listed. Apparently, LevelUp gave it 0.9 out of 10 🤣
As of right now, it’s looking like this might be the most cumulatively well-reviewed Pokemon game of all time, which is crazy. I’m looking forward to this one, even though I think it’s going to end up being a game for my wife and kids to play while I’m at work, Animal Crossing style, rather than something I play myself. I’m happy to support it though. I’m genuinely looking forward to the game in however way I experience it.
Between this one and playing LeafGreen/FireRed with me on one and my son on the other, having his first JRPG experience, Pokémon’s really hitting the spot right now.
It's crazy that this review is one of the more critical ones out there so far. Since my wife actually wants it, we're both getting a copy on day one.
As excited as I have become for this game, it will just have to wait for me. Recently placed 3 copies of Tomodachi on preorder (for me and my grown daughters) and 1 of Monster Hunter Stories 3. I am beyond excited for that one, being a huge MH fan/player. If the price comes down in a sale sometime down the road, maybe. But its just too much for me right now.
Everywhere else 9/10, 10/10, 5/5, etc. But Nintendolife 8/10. Even IGN has a 9/10. Remember guys.. IGN with the historic bad review of Alpha Sapphire (7,8 "too much water") has a better review. Let that sink in.
I didn't see that coming.
Guess I'm getting this one, then. Mother's going through a tough time right now, so this'll be the perfect stress reliever for her.
It's a Game Key Card, so I'll pass. Let me know if they do an actual physical cartridge with all potential update content on it.
and this is why I like Nintendo life/pure Xbox/push square reviews. Y'all take an equal look at the pros and cons even if it means your score is on the lower side compared to the rest.
@Res462 Nintendo said they have "No Plans" To Use Game-Key Cards For First-Party-Developed Titles". Pokemon Pokopia is not a first-party developed title, so there's no contradiction with them publishing it as a game-key card.
The best reviewed Pokémon game in over a decade wasn't made by GameFreak? Shocking, I say!
@Axecon I’d just get it on Switch 1. Like a lot of other Nintendo cross-gens it’s probably physical there, then just upgrade (or whatever the pathway is if there is one).
Wow finally there is a good pokemon game in like 10 years and it's only on a game key card... skip until a big sale.
@Sonicka It's a Switch 2 exclusive.
@ShadLink People get so hyperfixated on review scores without actually understanding what was written. An 8/10 is still great, and the review itself was very positive. Reviewers are allowed to have slightly different opinions.
@Simu001 Same here. I kind of want to pick it up, but the weird Ditto/human thing puts me off. It looks lifeless in my opinion.
@wiiwouldliketoplay 99/100 people JUST read the score. Also scores impact overall ratings. So, no the text of the review is not important. At all.
And sure reviewers are allowed to have "different opinions" that's why we have average scores. I also keep an eye on average scores per site, though. And I have been seeing a downward trend of reviews for first party titles on this site since the release of the Switch 2.
And so far for this game the more negative reviews were only because "I actually had to do stuff to play this game". Which is nonsense. Have reviewers really become this lazy? And sure 8/10 is a good score, but it's BELOW average right now.
And now I read the entire review.. I still disagree with the score. There is nothing in the review that warrants the 8/10 score.
£417.60 for Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Pokémon Pokopia game; using the 10% off code stated on the page (code expires today!) 👍 https://www.very.co.uk/nintendo-switch-2-console-with-mario-kart-world-amp-pokeacutemon-pokopia/1601229966.prd
@Sonicka
If it existed in Switch there wouldn't be quite the same uproar about it being a gck.
It's a gck by the same developers of Zelda warriors 3 which was a physical, well actually thats only sort of true, Omega Force done 1 and 2, then a new studio called AAA Game Studios who are still a subsidery of Koei Tecmo like Omega Force done 3, but that is still a physical.
Considering paid Pokemon game wise are only on Nintendo consoles. This should have been a real physical. It makes you question and be concerned for whether Wind and Waves will be GCK.
@RushDawg While Nintendo's initial statement did say exactly what you said, Doug Boswer, in an interview said:
“When you look at Game-Key Cards, for us, our goal with Nintendo Switch 2 – similar to what we were able to accomplish on Nintendo Switch – is to have the broadest and deepest library of content we possibly can,” Bowser said.
“And that includes our publishing partners. And Game-Key Cards are a way that our publishing partners are able to bring more content onto the platform, deeper and larger, more immersive content on the platform.”
//
Nintendo is publishing this game, not a third party. Maybe he got it wrong, or maybe they altered their stance, but it still is worth asking them why this game is the first Nintendo-published title to go GKC.
@ShadLink What a cynical, negative view. Maybe if you took the energy you put into trashing game journalism into reading and understanding video game reviews you wouldn't be so narrow minded.
Game journalists are not beholdened to collectively agreeing on a review. They don't have to play the game your way, and calling them lazy is straight up immature. If a ONE POINT lower score is such a moral offense to you, write your own 9/10 review with no contrary opinion or interesting commentary.
too bad its $70 and not on a cart. I'll wait for a sale
@wiiwouldliketoplay I will be writing my own review, yes. Sadly I am not in the group of people who gets games for free from Nintendo (or other publishers). I will post my own review when I finished the game.
@Res462 my money is on the speed of the cards, the reason that Star Wars Outlaws is also GKC.
Holy heck. I did not expect this to be getting 9s and 10s reviews elsewhere. I might get it down the line when it's cheaper (around 50 bucks or less).
Also I don't mind this on GKC. It's a game that continues to be updated, right?
