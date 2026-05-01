April Quiz
Image: Nintendo Life

Our monthly quiz for April on 1st May? What is this madness??

Worry not, you haven't travelled back in time. The joy of calendars means that our monthly quiz for April's gaming news is coming in a day later than you might expect — but hey, it's good to push all that knowledge into your long-term memory.

We are back with another 12 questions, all about the past month's Switch 2 news. There are questions on trailers, release dates, and even some first-party releases to scratch your head to this month, so let's see if you were paying attention in the last four weeks...

How Well Do You Remember April's Gaming News? Our Quiz Of The Month
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrived in cinemas at the start of April, starring which award-nominated writer/director as Bowser Jr.?
Image: Nintendo / Illumination

The answer is Benny Safdie.

You could have given us 1,000 guesses for who would be voicing Bowser Jr., and we never would have settled on Good Time and Uncut Gems director, Benny Safdie.

Quiz Results

You scored x/12

  • 0-4: April showers left you feeling down, eh?
  • 5-8: April O'Nearly!
  • 9-12: April won't make a fool out of you!

Onto May we go! We hope you enjoyed this month's quiz. You can test your knowledge on a bunch of other gaming topics by following the quiz links below.

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.SylampSylamp12/1202:59
2.rezpootinrezpootin11/1201:21
3.dragwhitedragwhite11/1201:26
4.JohnnyMindJohnnyMind11/1201:30
5.Xyphon22Xyphon2210/1201:13
6.LastFootnoteLastFootnote10/1201:41
7.TomamazingTomamazing9/1201:53
8.Kev_2610Kev_26108/1201:15
9.StewdaMegaManNerdStewdaMegaManNerd7/1201:20
10.Dark-LuigiDark-Luigi7/1201:27
11.ShadLinkShadLink7/1201:32
12.MrGam3andBu1ldMrGam3andBu1ld7/1201:39
13.DwaynesGamesDwaynesGames7/1202:19
14.eXtremeHippoeXtremeHippo6/1201:22
15.LordFunkalotLordFunkalot5/1201:19
16.eightytwostueightytwostu5/1201:44
17.Gamer_GriffGamer_Griff5/1202:22
18.Nyck77Nyck774/1201:30
19.MorselMorsel4/1201:56
20.AlleyCatAlleyCat4/1201:58

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

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