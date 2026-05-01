How Well Do You Remember April's Gaming News? Our Quiz Of The Month

Our monthly quiz for April on 1st May? What is this madness??

Worry not, you haven't travelled back in time. The joy of calendars means that our monthly quiz for April's gaming news is coming in a day later than you might expect — but hey, it's good to push all that knowledge into your long-term memory.

We are back with another 12 questions, all about the past month's Switch 2 news. There are questions on trailers, release dates, and even some first-party releases to scratch your head to this month, so let's see if you were paying attention in the last four weeks...