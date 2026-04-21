After months of silence, Nintendo has finally remembered that Splatoon Raiders exists.

Showcasing a brand new trailer on Nintendo Today!, we now know the game is coming to Switch 2 on 23rd July 2026 and will reportedly be $49.99 digitally.

You'll be playing as the Mechanic, exploring the Spirhalite Islands with the Deep Cut Trio from Splatoon 3. And on this beautiful, barren desert island, you'll be ink-splatting some familiar creatures all while searching for treasure.

And, as you'd expect being a mechanic, you can make your own weapons and tools to deal with the creatures all across the island. And it seems like Frye, Shiver, and Big Man will also be usable in fights, too.

Those of you who love playing Splatoon with friends, don't fret, as you can play with up to three others both online and locally.

Along with a release date, Nintendo has confirmed that the game is a single-player focused and that three new amiibo will be launching on the same date — one for each member of Deep Cut.

Pre-orders for Splatoon Raiders and the amiibo will be going live later today.