Blizzard's free-to-play team-based shooter Overwatch (previously known as Overwatch 2) made its debut on the Switch 2 last week, and while it didn't exactly get off to a smooth start, Blizzard was quick to respond with an update.

Now that the title is up and running on the Switch 2, Blizzard has shared a brief side-by-side comparison video, showing off the old Switch version of the game next to the new release. As noted, players can now experience "better visuals, higher fidelity audio, and up to 60 fps in both docked and handheld mode".

It doesn't go into any specifics beyond this, but as you can see in the video above, the environments now look a little sharper. Good Vibes Gaming investigated the Switch 2 version before the patch was released and found there was a slight improvement to resolution and textures compared to the Switch release.

Once again, if you want to jump into Overwatch yourself, it's free-to-play and can be downloaded right now from the eShop. And you don't have to worry about frame rate limits, as these issues have now been resolved in the latest game update.