Nintendo has been gradually rolling out its My Mario line to Western audiences since the start of the year, and today, the kid-friendly Hello, Yoshi! app joins the roster.

This one launched in Japan back in November 2025, and promises a similar gameplay experience (if we can even call it "gameplay") to the original Hello, Mario! title. That means you have a cartoon Yoshi face on your Switch screen, and you can tab, stretch, spin, or play a handful of small games with it.

It might not have much on offer for the adult gamers out there, but let's not forget that the free app is aimed dominantly at your little ones, and with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book coming our way in just a few months, it's never too early to get the toddlers up to date on everyone's favourite dino.

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Here's a brief rundown of what the app has in store, accompanied by a handful of screens from its eShop page:

■Make Silly Faces

Team up with your kiddo to see how silly Yoshi can get when you pull and stretch his face or take turns poking and spinning him around. Tap on the ? Block in the top-left corner of the screen and select an icon to make items—like a Super Mushroom, a Super Star, or pipes—and even enemies appear alongside Yoshi. ■Peekaboo!

Invite Yoshi to play peekaboo by tapping on the leftmost icon in the ? Block menu. Boo may even make a guest appearance! ■Built-In Breaks

Good night, Yoshi! Yoshi gets tuckered out after playing for a while and will fall fast asleep. At that point no amount of poking can wake him up! This is a great opportunity to take a break and help parents limit their child's screen time. If you want to keep the fun going, you can turn off this feature by tapping the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen when the application starts. ■Play Offline

There's no need to be connected to the internet to play this application. After you download it, you're good to go!

We went hands-on with the Hello, Mario! early last year, and it's... okay! We're far from the target audience, of course, but even we so-called "grown-ups" find it hard to resist a little bit of Mario 64 squishy-face nostalgia.