An as-yet-unverified data breach may have affected Nintendo, according to a claim made by hacking group ShadowByt3$.
As reported by Technadu (via, Nintendo Everything), this alleged breach occurred on 13th June, with the group giving Nintendo until 15th June (today) to respond.
ShadowByt3$ claims to have accessed 859MB of Nintendo employee data, including full names of employees, bank statements, employee IDs and reports, analytics, and more.
It is claimed that this data was collected via TINYpulse, a WebMD Health Services HR program designed as an "employee engagement and feedback solution to enhance culture and performance." Targeting a third-party program used by an institution (rather than Nintendo itself) is a common tactic for ransomware groups.
While this unconfirmed leak is much smaller than the large 'teraleak' which affected The Pokémon Company back in 2024 or the earlier 'gigaleak', the sensitive nature of the details makes this an extremely serious breach if verified.
We've reached out to Nintendo for comment and will update this article if we hear back.
[source technadu.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments 7
That ransom feels like it was written by a 5 year old with no concept of punctuation, grammar or colour use. Sorry I can't pay you, can't even read the note as I'm colour blind.
Remember though, it's close to 1GB. That's a lot....for the Wii.
Also, "extortion as a service"? This ain't LinkedIn, go back to NumberMunchers.
Unlikely that they would pay the fee as that encourages others to do more of the same, also if they get 2million for this 850mb who knows how much they actually have that they could extort further with. Of course if this is true they will have left security backdoors where they could exfiltrate more data later on if there is money to be made.
@Haruki_NLI 1GB of spreadsheets is an insane amount of data.
@Stormcloudlive It absolutely is.
It's also probably cheaper to use that 2m to launch an investigation and provide employee protections, and buy coffee for their whole team at a fancy place on the way to the local station.
850mb...? That's hardly big enough...but what do I know about gigabytes of data...
Kinda weird to demand a ransom sum of that amount of money in comparison to the size of the data they stole...
Ugh. Please let the police catch these aholes. Employee data? Folks gotta get their lives turned upside down because people are bags of crap without the bag. I wish the absolute worst on these thieves.
I know the IT department had a crap weekend.
Nintendo going to smite them now...
Is there news on the new 3D Mario part. Is it in the 1 GB?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...