The arrival of a new Capcom title is always worthy of fanfare. When it’s a new IP launching simultaneously on a Nintendo console, it becomes a real cause for celebration. Pragmata joins Resident Evil Requiem in the ranks of heavy hitters running like a dream on Switch 2. The game has been steadily gaining hype since its announcement in 2020 and, when the demo dropped on the eShop in February, it showcased a unique, puzzle-infused spin on third-person shooting and gorgeous sci-fi aesthetics.
Pragmata’s Lunar Colony is a bright, vibrant setting that recalls the future-tech maximalism of genre classics like PlatinumGame’s Vanquish. The lavish art style will be familiar to fans of director Yonghee Cho’s work, whose credits include hyper-stylised Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, NieR Automata, and Resident Evil 3.
The gigantic lunar research facility is a locale that seems rife with technological promise when a dispatch team lands to investigate a comms disruption. A hub for Lunafilament production, which is basically 3D printing crossed with the holodeck from Star Trek (“These people sure love printing,” one character exclaims), it doesn’t take long for them to realise that something has gone horribly wrong.
Separated from the rest of his squad when the proverbial hits the fan, Hugh Williams meets an android in the form of a little girl. With her ability to weaken the hostile automatons that seem to want Hugh dead, the two join forces to escape the facility.
Far more than a gimmick to drive the innovative combat system, Diana (the name granted by her new guardian) becomes central to the narrative. Pragmata’s story is pushed along by the growing relationship between genuine nice bloke Hugh and his precocious young protectee. Frequent stops along their journey see Diana learning life lessons from Hugh’s homespun anecdotes. These moments are always a treat and you’ll want to seek out every opportunity for the pair to bond.
There’s a story outside of this buddy road trip, a mystery to unravel about what happened on the Lunar facility, along with an antagonist in the form of rogue AI IDUS. Still, the relationship between the protagonists is what really pulls you in.
This isn’t just a father/daughter bonding simulator, however, and Diana’s role as ward is secondary to her combat utility. She rides around on Hugh’s back and can hack any device or enemy in the vicinity. Hugh’s weapons, particularly his base pistol, deal very little damage on their own. Once enemies have been hacked by Diana, they become far more vulnerable to incoming fire. How you achieve this is the game's central hook.
Aiming down the sights brings up a square grid filled with nodes. Navigating this grid with the face buttons and activating as many nodes as possible on the way to a goal node will break the enemy’s defence. This is Hugh’s cue to start shooting.
Crucially, hacking does not pause the action. Hugh can still move and dodge during a hack, so spatial awareness is essential. This hybrid juggle is tense and often fiddly to pull off, but it becomes deeply satisfying once you find a groove and start taking out crowds of enemies with ease. In many ways, the dual offence recalls Switch classic (and another Platinum gem) Astral Chain, which also featured multitasking combat at its core.
You'll find different types of nodes to equip throughout the game, and you can upgrade Diana to carry multiple. One might freeze an enemy in place, while another causes them to attack other robots. Best of all is a finisher node that leaves tin cans vulnerable to a stylish execution. Node types add a welcome sense of progression to the hacking that complements the usual base stat upgrades.
Hugh can also equip mods that cater to specific playstyles, whether that means higher offence or defence, long or short range damage, or general crowd control. Loadouts provide versatility and offer multiple ways to approach a new enemy type or a tricky boss fight.
Because weaponry plays second fiddle to hacking, the selection of guns is quirkier than usual. Alongside the standard pistol, AR, and shotgun variants, there is utility ordnance such as the stasis gun, which slows enemy approach, and a decoy launcher that draws enemies in, leaving them vulnerable to a multi-hack. Like everything else in your arsenal, weapon loadouts are ripe for experimentation.
As you push through the diverse biomes of the lunar facility, you will be taking frequent breaks in the Shelter. This cosy hub area is a feature-packed break room where you can kick back, upgrade, and travel to previously visited locations across the base. You can kit the shelter out with distractions for Diana, take part in VR training, and pump coins into a bingo board system that rewards outfits, mods, and hack nodes.
It might sound like there are a lot of systems to contend with in Pragmata, and there are times when things threaten to get a bit messy over its 10-15 hour length. Still, there is a sense of momentum to the pacing that's never hampered by loadout swapping or collectible hunting. Some of the boss fights feel like damage sponges, even with upgraded hacking and souped up versions of Hugh’s more destructive weaponry. Yet every minor frustration is offset by a spectacular set piece, visually stunning environment, or a cute exchange between Hugh and Diana.
Easily the most satisfying thing about Pragmata is how well it performs on Switch 2. Following the triumphant release of Requiem, this is yet another showcase for the RE Engine and its ability to showcase an impressive undocked experience. VRR helps delivers a stable handheld mode and the game's bright visual style makes it easy on the eye.
Performance is equally consistent when docked, with only a slight blurry effect. There are some visual sacrifices, like Diana's hair physics and some dimly lit interiors, but the stability more than makes up for the slightly lower visual quality.
Audio is sharp in both modes. From Diana successfully popping a hack to Hugh’s thruster assisted dodge, everything is designed to spike endorphins. There are multiple voice tracks, and both the English and Japanese performances of the protagonists shine. Gyro controls are available, but some Switch 2 native features are sadly lacking; the omission of mouse controls stings, as it would be well suited to the combat.
Conclusion
With a strong relationship at its core, a striking sci-fi aesthetic, and an addictive puzzle combat loop, Pragmata is the full package. The adventures of Hugh and Diana stands as another excellent Switch 2 port from Capcom, and hopefully marks the beginning of a new blockbuster franchise.
Comments 45
I've been looking forward to this one since it was announced. This is actually the very first Switch 2 game that I'm properly hyped about. Very pleased to see that it's reviewing well.
I wanted to hear this and I'm so happy it seems like it's a great version of the game.
This looks like I will have to pick this up. How many times are they going to complain about the lack of mouse controls though it's obvious 3rd parties have abandoned the feature.
makes me so happy this game is getting good reviews!
The demo was fun enough that I played through it 5-6 times. Sounds like the performance holds up, so Switch 2 it is 😘👍
Of course it's great. Thanks, Capcom and Nintendo, for killing my wallet.
Purposefully skimming through the review to avoid spoiling myself but hearing that Pragmata was worth the six-year wait has me absolutely elated after having my own anticipation for it reach a boiling point after the past couple trailers its had XD
Hoping to snag this on or as close to release as possible and am over the moon that Capcom has been able to continue its 2026 hot-streak 🙌
Ever since playing the demo, I felt they had a great premise from a gameplay perspective, but didnt know if it would translate well through the full game. Seems like it does rather nicely, so to the wishlist it goes.
My backlog for Switch 1/2 is nearly under 40 games at this point, so I want to keep burning through that first. By the time ive whittled it down, perhaps this will be on sale.
Good to see it reviewed well. Glad I preordered this.
Thanks for the review, looking forward to playing this even more than I already was (and I was already quite excited based on what I've seen/heard of it and even played courtesy of its demo) - looking forward to my copy and while I'm not sure if I'll be able to start it immediately I'll do so as soon as I can!
I really enjoyed the demo, so this is definitely on my radar. This is the kind of game I would normally get on PC, but the Switch 2 version seems to run quite well, so maybe.
I'm still worried about the hacking mini game getting stale over time. Even during the demo, it started feeling like a fun twist on combat, but by the end it started to feel like it was already overstaying its welcome.
So happy to see day and date and performing so well on switch 2. Capcom have the special sauce
Looking forward to it. Had to get it for PS5 unfortunately because you own that version rather than rent it via an empty Game-Key Card.
Welp, this told me all I needed to know. Time to pre-order.
I can’t wait to play it. I got my friend into it when I let him play the demo on my switch 2. He was went from not interested at all to very interested after playing the demo
Super stoked for this. Gonna have to fight the urge to pick this AND Tomadachi Life up this week.
Capcom is definitely on a winning streak. Looking forward to playing this game on day 1. Glad Switch 2 players aren’t forced to wait 6 months to a year for our port.
I'm surprised they didn't go with 'Anne' for the girls' name (as in android) given they also have 'Hugh' (as in human).
I thought the demo was good, but I hope there is more to the game than just shooting and hacking, which going by the review it sounds like that's the case.
I'm now torn on whether to buy more second hand S1 games or maybe buy this when I'm paid.
I may have to buy this game. Or should I say, I April have to buy this game.
I played through the demo four times... great to hear it lives up to this great demo!
@wizzgamer third-parties include more than just AAA ports, you know.
Adding this to the Wishlist asap!
No to GKC! Yes to the game on physical!
@Misima this game isn’t getting a “physical” on Switch 2. Key card or digital download are your choices for this platform.
I was very impressed by the Switch 2 version of Requiem, good to hear this runs well on Switch 2 that's reason alone for me to buy this.
Capcom has been on a roll this year starting with RE Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection and now Pragmata. All of these games I've either bought or plan on buying.
No mouse controls, lol.
Anyway, it's one of the few new (not rerelease/collection/remaster/remake) games of this year that I'm interested in.
If I'll get Steam Deck or gaming PC, I'd like to give it a try. I'm fine with Switch 1 for now, as my main gaming platform.
Gosh Capcom are on a streak right now and I’m here for it. Will get this come payday.
At first this game didn't interest me too much.
Looked like death stranding and just not my thing.
But the more I hear about it the more interested I get.
It won't be a day 1 get for me, but I'll definitely check out some reviews and consider it for later.
@Neckcrane now if they just give us a Megaman legends collection or even ML 3 then Capcom can just have my soul at this point.
But jokes aside it's good to see at least one major game company that nosedived make an actual comeback and not just double down on its mistakes.
If you asked people about a decade or so ago Capcom was on borrowed time. Not sure what happened behind the scenes but they're looking better these days.
Has it got difficulty settings? How many?
Getting it on PS5, but I actually played the demo for Switch 2 and it held up very well. This could be a big success for Capcom.
We need more games like this from the big publishers, less sequels. High quality new IP , new series, new ideas. It's how gaming used to be.
Not sure when I'll get the chance to play this, but it's nice to see Capcom still putting out original IP like this. Reminds me of the good old days of the Gamecube/PS2 era.
@Neckcrane They really are, it's great rto see them still going strong. Capcom were always one of my favourite developers.
I am delighted to hear that capcom continues the fine form of great titles released. I'll have to wait to play due to other titles in the backlog. On my wishlist and excited to play this new IP
It's Capcom, of course there are going to be frustrating boss fights!
Can't wait to play this myself, but I am afraid it will have to wait for a bit, because my backlog is overflowing at the moment and I really need to finish some games before getting new ones.
@Linkus yeah…. I wonder how approachable it is- I know there’s a demo, but difficulty spikes?
Pretty awesome week for Switch 2 owners, we're getting Pragmata, Tomodachi Life and Mouse PI For Hire all in the same timeframe!
@Linkus 3 - casual, standard and “lunatic”mode, unlockable after an initial story clear.
Welcome to 2026...one of the pros of the game in review is rgat it works on the console. Wow! Definitely gonna try this one, Definitely on PS5....
All the Capcom love got me thinking. Was Capcom ever in trouble? Games are not being well-received. Financially. It seems like I remember a Devil May Cry release signaling a need for a change. Am I remembering wrong?
Edit: I have vague memories of well-received remasters bringing on a shift for the better.
@outsider83 What you may be thinking of is that Capcom pivoted towards a very different approach to design in the late 2000s and early 2010s under the leadership of Keiji Inafune; the HD era brought a lot of challenges to studios who were used to developing for hardware with much lower resolutions, so Inafune believed that Japanese studios should try to imitate Western studios that seemed to be managing the change better. Unfortunately, this resulted in a lot of critically panned Capcom releases during that period (especially the PS3 and early PS4 era). Once Inafune departed Capcom, they shifted gears again and began a hot streak in the late 2010s that still hasn't cooled down.
Ah, this is awesome! Go Capcom!
Thanks for the review!
@Ganon821 think you posted this comment on the wrong site as it seemed that you meant to post it on PushSquare
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