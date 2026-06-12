Talking Point What Do You Think Of Link's New Ocarina Of Time Design? Links of the Past

1. Much longer day/night cycle

No matter how many times I replay Ocarina of Time, I always grimace slightly at how short the day/night cycle is.

When you first venture out into Hyrule Field, you can just make it from Kokiri Forest to Castle Town before the sun sets and the drawbridge rises – only just. It's kind of crazy, and you can literally watch the sun and moon move across the sky in a handful of minutes.

It does keep you on your toes, because the Stalchildren show up fairly frequently at night, but I wouldn't be opposed to a few enemies roaming about during the daytime, too. I just want a bit more time to soak in that stunning overworld music, y'know?

2. Fewer Navi interruptions (or make them optional)

Hey! Listen!

Yeah, you knew this one was coming. Navi is a good character, but my goodness, does she make her presence known far too frequently.

Granted, it could be worse: the game could literally force you to listen to what she has to say (à la Myles MacKenzie); it mercifully requires you to hit a button to respond to her constant nudges.

This is still too much for me, though. Fewer interruptions would be welcome, or better yet, offer the ability to disable them completely. If this is a 1:1 remake, then there will be a lot of players familiar enough with the game that Navi won't be needed at all.

3. No loading screens between areas

Another obvious choice, but worth mentioning. Ocarina of Time, for as epic and sweeping as it often feels, is nevertheless limited by the original hardware, separating every major area with loading screens. There's nothing wrong with this, as such, and the transitions are short enough that they don't necessarily hamper the experience, but it would be great to ditch them entirely.

Imagine crossing the bridge from Kokiri Forest to Hyrule Field without any loads, or running straight into the Deku Tree and seamlessly transitioning into the first dungeon. It would make the whole world feel so much more cohesive and alive, and I think Nintendo finally has the technology to make it happen.

4. Put more interesting stuff in Hyrule Field

My initial thought about Hyrule Field is that Nintendo should make it larger, but that doesn't exactly feel like the right approach unless we're looking at a complete reimagining of the original. Instead, if we're going for a more faithful recreation, the overworld should contain a lot more interesting sights and sounds.

Again, we're going back to the limitations of the N64 hardware and what Nintendo could feasibly fit onto the cartridge at the time, so it's understandable why Hyrule Field feels so empty in this day and age. But for the remake, there just needs to be more stuff. Not needless bloat with no substance, but something to make the journey from one major area to another a bit more engaging.

Essentially, Hyrule Field should take a leaf out of BOTW's book.

5. Reload saves from anywhere in the world

An Ocarina of Time remake in 2026 needs to be able to reload saves at the exact location you recorded your data. No more starting at Link's house in Kokiri Forest or the Temple of Time, please. It made progression a much lengthier endeavour than it needed to be, and having to make identical treks back to your most recent location was a drag.

Again, options would be good here. If you enjoy starting fresh from Kokiri Forest with each reload, then the game should have some sort of toggle to let that happen. But in an age where you can quite literally save anywhere in the original with Switch Online, the remake needs to offer flexibility.

6. Give Princess Ruto more agency

When you come across Princess Ruto in the depths of Jabu-Jabu's belly, she comes across as a feisty, headstrong character who isn't willing to be bossed around...until she curls up on the floor and lets you carry her around.

Sorry, what..? Obviously, her stubborn refusal to move was narrative dressing for Jabu-Jabu's puzzle mechanics, but this never felt quite right to me, so I'd love to see Ruto show more agency, even if it's just walking on her own two feet.

Tears of the Kingdom demonstrated that NPCs can be really helpful without getting in the way. Perhaps Ruto could possess some ability to let Link navigate Jabu-Jabu's belly a bit better, triggered by a button press when you're standing next to her.

Honestly, having to haul Ruto around in the original got on my nerves more than the Water Temple, so I'd like to see this changed.