OOT - Things to Change 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Until earlier this year, I'd not really considered what I'd want to see in a Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. After all, the 2011 3DS version did a pretty good job at updating the 1998 original, and so I'd operated under the assumption that it wouldn't be a thing again for a long, long time.

Alas, it's real. Ocarina of Time will be "reborn" on Switch 2 later this year, with our first brief glimpse at Link suggesting the most realistic depiction of Hyrule and its residents that we've seen so far.

It's still too early to determine just how faithful the remake will be to the original. Will this be a 1:1 recreation like Star Fox, or should we be prepared for something more radical like Final Fantasy VII Remake or Resident Evil 2? Either way, beyond the obvious audio-visual improvements, there are a small handful of things from Ocarina of Time that I feel need updating for the remake, and one very specific thing that should be kept exactly as it is.

YouTube VideoWatch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

So let's go through them together...

1. Much longer day/night cycle

OOT - Things to Change 5
Image: Nintendo Life / Nintendo

No matter how many times I replay Ocarina of Time, I always grimace slightly at how short the day/night cycle is.

When you first venture out into Hyrule Field, you can just make it from Kokiri Forest to Castle Town before the sun sets and the drawbridge rises – only just. It's kind of crazy, and you can literally watch the sun and moon move across the sky in a handful of minutes.

It does keep you on your toes, because the Stalchildren show up fairly frequently at night, but I wouldn't be opposed to a few enemies roaming about during the daytime, too. I just want a bit more time to soak in that stunning overworld music, y'know?

2. Fewer Navi interruptions (or make them optional)

OOT - Things to Change 7
Image: Nintendo Life

Hey! Listen!

Yeah, you knew this one was coming. Navi is a good character, but my goodness, does she make her presence known far too frequently.

Granted, it could be worse: the game could literally force you to listen to what she has to say (à la Myles MacKenzie); it mercifully requires you to hit a button to respond to her constant nudges.

This is still too much for me, though. Fewer interruptions would be welcome, or better yet, offer the ability to disable them completely. If this is a 1:1 remake, then there will be a lot of players familiar enough with the game that Navi won't be needed at all.

3. No loading screens between areas

OOT - Things to Change 3
Image: Nintendo

Another obvious choice, but worth mentioning. Ocarina of Time, for as epic and sweeping as it often feels, is nevertheless limited by the original hardware, separating every major area with loading screens. There's nothing wrong with this, as such, and the transitions are short enough that they don't necessarily hamper the experience, but it would be great to ditch them entirely.

Imagine crossing the bridge from Kokiri Forest to Hyrule Field without any loads, or running straight into the Deku Tree and seamlessly transitioning into the first dungeon. It would make the whole world feel so much more cohesive and alive, and I think Nintendo finally has the technology to make it happen.

4. Put more interesting stuff in Hyrule Field

OOT - Things to Change 4
Image: Nintendo Life / Nintendo

My initial thought about Hyrule Field is that Nintendo should make it larger, but that doesn't exactly feel like the right approach unless we're looking at a complete reimagining of the original. Instead, if we're going for a more faithful recreation, the overworld should contain a lot more interesting sights and sounds.

Again, we're going back to the limitations of the N64 hardware and what Nintendo could feasibly fit onto the cartridge at the time, so it's understandable why Hyrule Field feels so empty in this day and age. But for the remake, there just needs to be more stuff. Not needless bloat with no substance, but something to make the journey from one major area to another a bit more engaging.

Essentially, Hyrule Field should take a leaf out of BOTW's book.

5. Reload saves from anywhere in the world

OOT - Things to Change 2
Image: Nintendo Life / Nintendo

An Ocarina of Time remake in 2026 needs to be able to reload saves at the exact location you recorded your data. No more starting at Link's house in Kokiri Forest or the Temple of Time, please. It made progression a much lengthier endeavour than it needed to be, and having to make identical treks back to your most recent location was a drag.

Again, options would be good here. If you enjoy starting fresh from Kokiri Forest with each reload, then the game should have some sort of toggle to let that happen. But in an age where you can quite literally save anywhere in the original with Switch Online, the remake needs to offer flexibility.

6. Give Princess Ruto more agency

OOT - Things to Change 6
Image: Nintendo

When you come across Princess Ruto in the depths of Jabu-Jabu's belly, she comes across as a feisty, headstrong character who isn't willing to be bossed around...until she curls up on the floor and lets you carry her around.

Sorry, what..? Obviously, her stubborn refusal to move was narrative dressing for Jabu-Jabu's puzzle mechanics, but this never felt quite right to me, so I'd love to see Ruto show more agency, even if it's just walking on her own two feet.

Tears of the Kingdom demonstrated that NPCs can be really helpful without getting in the way. Perhaps Ruto could possess some ability to let Link navigate Jabu-Jabu's belly a bit better, triggered by a button press when you're standing next to her.

Honestly, having to haul Ruto around in the original got on my nerves more than the Water Temple, so I'd like to see this changed.

And now, here's one thing that should remain completely unchanged...

THAT title screen

Of course. Of course it's the title screen.

Look, there's so much in Ocarina of Time that shouldn't be messed with, like the escape from Lon Lon Ranch atop Epona, the incredible Dark Link boss, or even just the entire opening segment leading up to the first dungeon. But really, the title screen was one of the most important aspects of the entire experience.

Ditching the bombastic theme from A Link to the Past for a more contemplative melody that perfectly encapsulates the game's sense of wonder and majesty, Ocarina of Time's title screen remains the absolute peak in all of gaming. NL's editor, Gavin, summarises it wonderfully:

"So understated, so beautiful. No blaring Zelda march and trumpets - a plaintive theme and a lonely adventurer at sunrise. No notes. Don't mess with perfection."

What do you think most needs to change for the Ocarina of Time Remake?

You may select up to 2 answers:

So there you have it! Do you agree with these suggestions? What do you think perhaps needs to be changed for the Ocarina of Time remake? Let us know with a comment.