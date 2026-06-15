A new description for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2 suggests that the upcoming remake may be a more faithful 1:1 recreation of the original rather than a complete reimagining.

As covered by Go Nintendo, the description could be viewed on Google when searching for the official NoA website for the game. It's since been removed (presumably it just wasn't meant to be seen yet), but here's what it said:

"The N64 classic reborn as a full remake for Nintendo Switch 2. Experience Ocarina of Time with stunning visuals, updated designs, and timeless gameplay."

Now, we can't be 100% certain about this until we see more footage, but we reckon we're in for a faithful recreation of Ocarina of Time with updated visuals, designs, and maybe a few quality-of-life improvements here and there – kind of like what the 3DS remake delivered back in 2011.

As for the gameplay, however, the word "timeless" perhaps indicates that the core experience will remain unchanged. And that's fine with us. Though we recently went through a handful of things that we feel might need changing for the remake, Ocarina of Time is still a damn-near perfect experience. Why change it, right?

Hopefully we won't need to wait to long to find out more. The remake is due to release at some point this year, joining the likes of Star Fox, Splatoon Raiders, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort.