Pokémon Champions is set to be the go-to competitive battler for the series moving forward, and while the game is free to start for everyone, there are some paid options to consider down the line.

In this guide, we'll be breaking down all of Champions' in-game purchases, explaining how much each one will set you back, and what you get for buying them.

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Pokémon Champions In-Game Purchases

There are two main in-game purchases in Pokémon Champions, Membership and Premium Battle Pass, and each comes with its own rewards.

Let's go into detail for each of them separately.

Membership

What is a Pokémon Champions Membership?

On a basic level, Pokémon Champions' Membership is all about giving you more battle options. Increased Box size and number of available Battle Teams are the big selling points here, but there are a handful of other perks, too, like Member-exclusive in-game missions.

What does the Pokémon Champions Membership unlock?

Here's a list of everything that a Pokémon Champions Membership unlocks:

Box capacity increased by 1,000 Pokémon

Number of usable Battle Teams increased by 15

Membership-exclusive missions (found in their own tab on the 'Missions' screen)

Membership-exclusive battle songs (indicated by a gold label on the 'Battle Songs' screen)

How much is the Pokémon Champions Membership?

There are two different purchase options for a Membership: monthly or yearly. You'll find the price for each below in GBP and USD:

1 Month - £4.19 / $4.99

12 Months - £41.99 / $49.99

You'll still have access to all Membership perks for the duration of your purchased period, even if you choose to cancel mid-way through.

All Memberships will be renewed automatically at the end of the purchase period (30 days after purchase on the 1-month plan, and 365 days after purchase on the 12-month plan) unless manually cancelled.

Premium Battle Pass

What is a Premium Battle Pass in Pokémon Champions?

The Pokémon Champions Premium Battle Pass gives you access to all 50 rewards in the current season, many of which are not available to those with the standard, free Battle Pass.

You'll need to redeem each of the season's rewards by accumulating Season Points — obtained by taking part in Ranked Battles — before the Ranked Battle Season is over, but more rewards are up for grabs for Premium Battle Pass subscribers.

What does the Pokémon Champions Premium Battle Pass unlock?

Premium Battle Pass rewards vary from Season to Season, but, for the most part, the additional rewards available to subscribers are the most appealing of the bunch. You'll find the full range of this Season's Premium rewards via the Battle Pass screen, accessed by pressing 'X' on the Champions main menu.

While the majority of regular Battle Pass rewards are limited to in-game tickets and VP, Premium rewards include the likes of new Pokémon, character costumes and hairstyles, and new Trainer Icons.

If you choose to purchase a Premium pass after already making your way up the Battle Pass ladder, you'll unlock every reward you missed up to that point.

Note. Select Premium Battle Pass rewards may become available via the in-game Shop or by other means in the future.

How much is the Pokémon Champions Premium Battle Pass?

Pokémon Champions' Premium Battle Pass costs £7.99 / $9.99 per season.

The Premium Battle Pass is only valid for the Ranked Battle Season in which it was purchased. To get access to all rewards for the following season, you'll have to purchase the Premium pass again

Pokémon Champions In-Game Purchases FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions you might have about Pokémon Champions' in-game purchases.

What is Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack?

The Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack bundle is a paid option that includes a handful of in-game bonuses so you can hit the ground running.

This Starter Pack option costs £5.99 / $6.99 and includes the following bonuses:

Increased Box space (+ 50 Pokémon)

'Play the Battle! (Trainer Battle)' song from Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!

30 Teammate Tickets

50 Training Tickets

Is Pokémon Champions pay-to-win?

It kind of depends on what you mean by "pay-to-win", but no, Pokémon Champions in-game payments do not necessarily guarantee wins.

While those with the Premium Battle Pass might find it easier to encounter the Pokémon they're after in Roster Ranch and train them up, thanks to the additional chances to nab ticket rewards, all in-game Pokémon and training options are available to all players (via Roster Ranch or Pokémon HOME), regardless of whether they have spent money on the game or not.

Likewise, players who have picked up a Membership or the Starter Pack have access to greater Box capacities and more Battle Teams, but that doesn't stop free players from assembling an identical team in their smaller storage space.

What can I do in Pokémon Champions for free?

You can still get the full Pokémon Champions experience without spending any money.

The free game grants you access to all Pokémon Champions game modes and Training options, with a 30-Pokémon box capacity and three different Battle Team slots at your disposal.

A bunch of Battle Pass rewards are also available for free, though, as outlined above, the season's juicier unlocks are reserved for those with the Premium Battle Pass.

We hope this guide has been useful! For more info on what you can get out of Pokémon Champions for free, be sure to check out our Mystery Gift Code guide.