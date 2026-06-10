Nintendo has released a new infographic showcasing every major game featured in its latest Direct.

We understand that there were some concerns around the pacing and content of the recent showcase, but damn, when you look at the full line-up here, it's hard to argue with the sheer quantity and quality.

The highlight, of course, is the Ocarina of Time remake, but then we've also got Xenoblade Genesis coming in 2027, a new Fire Emblem later this year, the grand return of WuHu Island in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and more.

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That's just first-party, too. Third-party games included a new HD-2D title with Final Fantasy Resonance, the much-anticipated Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the reintroduction of Kingdom Hearts 4, and – again – much more.

So let's take a look at the full line-up: