The latest UK Charts data is in folks, and it's actually a pretty uneventful week that sees no new titles in the top 40.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which debuted at number 2 last week, has fallen off a cliff this time around to land at number 30. It's not a surprise in the slightest, mind you – most people keen to pick up Rebirth on Switch 2 will have likely done so in the first week, and with 98% of the split still attributed to Switch 2, the fast drop-off is expected.

Meanwhile, there's not a peep of Mortal Kombat this week after two titles made the top 10 last time – did we jinx it by calling it out? Nah, the more likely scenario is they've probably gone back up in price after a period of heavy discounts.

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And finally, EA SPORTS FC 26 is back on top as the World Cup 2026 kicks off. We're actually not convinced that many people really care about this year's tournament, but we'd wager it's probably had at least some impact to help FC 26 claw its way back to number 1.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 13 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 37%, PS4 23%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 10% 1 2 007 First Light 2 3 Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight 8 4 Resident Evil Requiem PC 66%, PS5 23%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 2% 6 5 Pokémon Pokopia 9 6 Mario Kart World 7 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - 8 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 15 9 F1 25 16 10 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 59%, Switch 41% 12 11 Minecraft 27 12 Tekken 8 10 13 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 18 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 65%, Switch 2 35% 20 15 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 25 16 Donkey Kong Bananza 11 17 Ghost of Yotei - 18 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PS5 76%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox 0% 24 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 22 20 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 53%, Switch 2 47% 14 21 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 22 Elden Ring

- 23 Split Fiction PS5 62%, Switch 2 32%, Xbox 6% - 24 Football Manager 26 30 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 66%, Switch 2 34% 29 26 Grand Theft Auto V - 27 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

38 28 Elden Ring: Nightreign

37 29 Nintendo Switch Sports

4 30 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2 98%, PS5 2% 28 31 Forza Horizon 6

- 32 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 65%, Switch 35% 31 33 Resident Evil 3

19 34 Pragmata PS5 66%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox 11% - 35 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 67%, Switch 33% 33 36 NBA 2K26 PS5 81%, Switch 2 7%, Xbox 6%, PS4 5% 21 37 Mafia Trilogy

- 38 Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition

- 39 Battlefield 6

34 40 Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

That's it for this week's physical UK charts. Did you pick up anything new last week? Let us know in the comments.