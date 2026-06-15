The latest UK Charts data is in folks, and it's actually a pretty uneventful week that sees no new titles in the top 40.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which debuted at number 2 last week, has fallen off a cliff this time around to land at number 30. It's not a surprise in the slightest, mind you – most people keen to pick up Rebirth on Switch 2 will have likely done so in the first week, and with 98% of the split still attributed to Switch 2, the fast drop-off is expected.
Meanwhile, there's not a peep of Mortal Kombat this week after two titles made the top 10 last time – did we jinx it by calling it out? Nah, the more likely scenario is they've probably gone back up in price after a period of heavy discounts.
And finally, EA SPORTS FC 26 is back on top as the World Cup 2026 kicks off. We're actually not convinced that many people really care about this year's tournament, but we'd wager it's probably had at least some impact to help FC 26 claw its way back to number 1.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
13
|
1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 37%, PS4 23%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 10%
|
1
|2
|007 First Light
|
2
|
3
|
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|
8
|4
|Resident Evil Requiem
|
PC 66%, PS5 23%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 2%
|
6
|5
|Pokémon Pokopia
|
9
|6
|
Mario Kart World
|
7
|7
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
-
|8
|Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
15
|9
|
F1 25
|
16
|10
|
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%
|
12
|11
|Minecraft
|
27
|12
|Tekken 8
|
10
|13
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
18
|14
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 65%, Switch 2 35%
|
20
|15
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
25
|16
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
11
|17
|Ghost of Yotei
|
-
|18
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|PS5 76%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox 0%
|
24
|19
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
22
|20
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 53%, Switch 2 47%
|
14
|21
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
-
|22
|
Elden Ring
|
-
|23
|Split Fiction
|PS5 62%, Switch 2 32%, Xbox 6%
|
-
|24
|Football Manager 26
|
30
|25
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 66%, Switch 2 34%
|
29
|26
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|27
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
38
|28
|
Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
37
|29
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
4
|30
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Switch 2 98%, PS5 2%
|
28
|31
|Forza Horizon 6
|
-
|32
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|
Switch 2 65%, Switch 35%
|
31
|33
|Resident Evil 3
|
19
|34
|Pragmata
|PS5 66%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox 11%
|
-
|35
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 67%, Switch 33%
|
33
|36
|NBA 2K26
|PS5 81%, Switch 2 7%, Xbox 6%, PS4 5%
|
21
|37
|Mafia Trilogy
|
-
|38
|Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition
|
-
|39
|Battlefield 6
|
34
|40
|Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition
[Compiled by GfK]
That's it for this week's physical UK charts. Did you pick up anything new last week? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 19
EA Sports FC 26 has a discount around 80% or smth so...
That’s a shame I just picked up remake and it’s a wonderful game and a steal for the price I imagine rebirth is similar
While it’s great that both available parts of FF7 launched so close together I do wonder if that’s had a negative effect on Rebirth’s sales. I never stuck through with Remake as it just wasn’t really my thing but I know if I had I would have waited a while to play the sequel; they’re pretty lengthy games and I would have needed a decent break of more than a few months in between them. I wonder if there are many people who feel the same, in which case it’ll hopefully have a long tail as people make their way to it.
Unfortunate that Rebirth is so low while yeah, not surprised to see FC 26 back on top this week...
Anyway, personally happy to see First Light in 2nd, Lego Batman in 3rd, Requiem in 4th, Pokopia in 5th, World in 6th, Tomodachi Life back to the charts in 8th (finally got a restock?), Legends Z-A in 10th, New Horizons in 14th, the Galaxy bundle in 15th, Bananza in 16th, Cyberpunk back to the charts in 18th (guess thanks to a sale, wonder if exclusively on PS5 or also Switch 2), 8 Deluxe in 19th, Wonder in 20th, Yoshi in 21st etc.!
Sorry did you just claim people don't care about THE WORLD CUP...?
Hopefully I am reading that wrong.
Almost ALL other Nintendo titles climb the charts this week, Tomodachi obviously back in stock and back in the Top10 from nowhere and not even a mention 🤦♂️
Final Fantasy is a boomer franchise and isn't relevant today to anyone under 25
either a lot of nintendo fans also have a ps and played it on the other platform or final fantasy has lost a lot of appeal over the years..
Not surprising with the World Cup going on probably gave people the itch to play a soccer game.
Terrible taste.
Thank God for efootball on switch 2
"We're actually not convinced that many people really care about this year's tournament"
I don't agree with that at all. Just ask any Scot. Perhaps those who attach politics to it have no interest, or those who won't watch it because of the high ticket prices, despite having no intention of going anyway. There was definitely a lot of negativity around in the build up, but then Qatar was the same. That ended up being amazing.
Going by the fact every game has been near full capacity - 68,000 for Qatar v Switzerland - it seems the high ticket cost has had little effect, and all the pre-tournament media doom about there being half empty stadiums, called it spectacularly wrong.
It's the biggest show on Earth, nothing can top it. And this World Cup will be the most attended, most viewed in history.
To everyone in here saying Final Fantasy isn't relevant, that it's for old people, that it's past it's prime, that "you should really take your pain pills, Splash Woman"...um, where was I again? Ow, my back kinda hurts.
I'm just impressed that Pokopia is still going strong
@OorWullie I won't watch it, not because of the politics, or because I know England will screw it up as is tradition, or any of that.
It's football. I don't like football. If I wanted to watch a group of men play with balls and hug each other....nevermind.
Fairly anecdotal, but the weekend polls show that a lot of NL readers are just now playing Remake, presumably to catch up before Rebirth. It may have more sales down the road for that reason and also as more gamers upgrade to the new console.
The trilogy is so ambitious and filled with such obvious love and enthusiasm from the people working on it. I hope aggregate sales pay off and encourage this type of work in the future.
@purple_shyguy I'm under 25 and really liked them. L rip brozo. Luigi time
Tell that to anyone in Mexico. Our team's victory on the debut game of the World Cup was celebrated by many in Mexico City as if they had already won the tournament.
Now, granted that I couldn't care less about, but I put it on a speaker as background noise, and for any fan who comes to the reception of the school where I work.
@Haruki_NLI Well if you don't like football, that's kinda obvious.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...