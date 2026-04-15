We interrupt to bring you some breaking news: Alana’s verdict for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is in.
Fans of the 3DS game are champing at the bit to lose their lives to this long-dreamt-for sequel. Many have waited since 2014 to create more freakishly terrifying Miis and test the limits of humanity and absurdity.
We asked the residents for their reaction. “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” said Jim, an advocate for the previous game.
I’m Alana, and you’re up to date.
Well, you’re not quite up to date, but if you have no idea what Tomodachi Life is like, this update is a good little snippet. This isn’t a life sim, it’s more like a simplistic, absurdist, Nintendo-esque take on The Sims.
You are the master of your own island, which you populate with Miis of all kinds: yourself, real-life family members, friends, celebrities, or characters from TV shows and media you love (or hate). Add more Miis to your island and you unlock more stores and buildings, plus your island will gradually get bigger, allowing you to place more decorations and continue creating the most chaotic set of island residents imaginable. This is all about creating Miis and letting them live their lives. Oh, and what silly lives they lead.
Living the Dream started off as one of the funniest video games I’ve ever played. The laughter starts at minute one, when I’m creating my own Mii and messing around with the voice filters. The Mii creator is absurdly detailed with hundreds of options and the ability to draw on your character’s face – more on that later.
But the voices, once you start giving your character tones that make them sound like everything is a question, or they speak so high-pitched you can’t understand a word they’re saying - that’s when the uncontrollable giggles kick in.
As I began to populate my island, I got to witness some of the most absurdly funny interactions. I snorted way too many times at the bizarre dreams my Miis were having. Seances with rabbits, coral, or shells, spring rides through safari parks, an avalanche of chocolate-chip cakes (poorly designed by me).
One time, some Miis gathered at the local restaurant and a sitcom-like scenario would play out. It’s like being in a Nathan Fielder show, except you’re sort of in control of what happens.
And that’s the thing: Living the Dream is much more interactive than Tomodachi Life was on 3DS. Miis will actually walk around the island now and talk to other Miis themselves; you can pick them up and take them to any place of your choosing, have them stare at trees or use vending machines, or sit at tables on their own. You can pet them on the head or give them food or new clothes to make them happy.
Raising happiness is the one thing you really want to do in Living the Dream, as doing so gives you wishes, which you can spend at the Wishing Fountain. The best way to do this is to figure out what kind of clothes, gifts, or foods each Mii likes — which is basically trial-and-error — or to solve their Troubles by talking to them when they have a little bubble above their heads.
There’s a rhythm to Living the Dream, a kind of short-session game where I’ll load up my island, see what new food items the shop has, how much money I’ll spend on clothes, and go around and fix Miis' problems by feeding them what they want or getting them to make friends with another resident. Sometimes I'll play a minigame with a few of them, like bowling, or What's Missing?
Or I can just muck about: I can drag my Mii to hang out with Vivi from Final Fantasy IX and talk about the concept of death, as long as I’ve introduced the word ‘death’ to the in-game lexicon. Or Dante from Devil May Cry can talk to Guts from Berserk about “a silver-haired man”. Romances, marriages, and relationships can flourish or fizzle out with a little encouragement. I can even draw an approximation of my cat as a Mii or as a Treasure to give to another resident.
You can see via the screenshots that I’m not an artist; you’re probably terrified of my cat Miles and his gormless eyes and weird stripes, and you’re probably asking, “Is that Tom Nook from Animal Crossing?” But you don’t have to be good at drawing to design a hilarious congregation of Miis. (Shoutout to TomodachiShare for buckets of inspiration.)
In fact, the creativity is incredible across the board. Not only can you draw your Mii's face, but you can actually design structures — Moomintroll has become fond of sleeping next to my strange purple Eiffel Tower — create interiors and exteriors for your Mii's houses, design your own food, books, and video games, and even create custom pathways.
You can use the touchscreen for all of these things, and for a few other moments in-game, like petting your Miis and using the in-game keyboard. But the touchscreen functionality is weirdly limited. I can’t use it to pick up my Miis or decorate my island in Build Mode. I can’t even use it in most menus. It’s a bizarre choice, which extends to the lack of Mouse Mode implementation on Switch 2.
It’s good that Living the Dream looks great on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, with the latter getting a resolution boost, but at least on the new console, I’m surprised the game runs at 30fps. It’s a little jarring, especially in some of the dream sequences where it drops frames thanks to some high-octane falling action (you’ll need to see to understand). Perhaps a Switch 2 patch is incoming, and I hope Nintendo at least adds Mouse Mode and perhaps expands the number of Miis you can have on the island (70, down from 100 on 3DS).
Back to Build Mode, this was one of my favourite parts of the preview period, but as I unlocked more and more decorations, the variety felt a little limited. I still redecorate and rearrange my island frequently thanks to how simple it is, but it’s here where I start to see my issues with the game.
Because, without the customisation options, Living the Dream is basically an elaborate game of watching goldfish and imagining personalities for them. And that’s been a struggle for me. As funny as the game can be (and sometimes still is), the novelty of the bizarre hijinks wore off after about 10 hours.
I’m more than triple that now, and I’ve seen at least five different Miis ride a spring bear in front of a realistic photo of a lion. I’ve watched multiple residents get stuck in a hiccup rut. I might get a new cutscene every so often if I drag Tom Nook over to Vincent Valentine from Final Fantasy VII, but they also might just walk off and chat together.
Even as I unlocked new buildings and got a few new cutscenes and interactions, or got Miis to move in together, I felt like I was falling into the same rhythms all the time. Poke and prod Miis, drag them around, feed them, create a new Mii, get them integrated, and so on. I got bored of the loop, which the short play sessions helped with, but it sometimes felt meaningless.
Trying to get certain Miis to fall in love, especially the more Miis you have, sometimes felt a little hit-and-miss. I put my Mii with my partner Zach’s Mii many times and, for a while, there was the threat of Lydia taking him away from me. It did make the eventual joining together and marriage all the sweeter, at least.
But then we had a squabble over something absolutely ridiculous, and I had to live in fear that I might be breaking up with my IRL husband. Don’t worry, though, you can usually repair those relationships, and it adds a little more drama to friendships and dating.
In fact, relationships are another area where Living the Dream has made big strides forward. The game has no restrictions on gender or relationships, to the point where you essentially have aro/ace Miis who just want to be friends and live together. That, plus the addition of a non-binary gender option, choice of pronouns, and lack of clothing restrictions means this is a win for everyone.
Creating a plethora of Miis has been a bit of a tonic for me over the past few weeks, and is the most surprising thing I love about Living the Dream. But once that creative process is over, despite all of the improvements the game makes over the original Tomodachi Life, I feel myself slipping back into that rhythm that has worn me out a little.
For as many times as I’ve laughed, I’ve sat blank-faced, trying to figure out whether Guts likes fried spring rolls or milkshake. I wish it's an experience I could share with others a little easier, too, but with the online restrictions — including restricting sharing Miis, which I do understand — it feels a lot more solitary than it should. Unlocking new things brings a little spark to it, too, but I’d say I’ve been Living the Nice Life rather than the Dream, and that’s okay.
Conclusion
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the strangest thing you’ll play from Nintendo, bringing with it laughs and creativity in abundance. But even with improvements over the 3DS game, it follows a familiar structure that isn’t always enthralling or hilarious.
Tomodachi fans will certainly be living the dream with this new entry, but I’m not desperate to keep coming back to my island. A little more variety would’ve been welcome, but the customisation, and the thought of my cat being best friends with DMC’s Dante, will have me peep in every so often for a little pick-me-up.
Comments 31
Might pump those brakes a bit on my Day 1 plans. I'd like to read the full review to understand better why only a 7, but I generally avoid a full review until I've experienced the game myself and started coming towards my own conclusions, and that demo wasn't long enough to help me.
But I'm still gonna make sure Will Smith, Carlton and MJ get to spend more time together someday.
Only a 7? Well that's life...
A Tomodachi Life!
...I'll see myself out now.
I had a feeling this might end up getting a 7 or 8 as the previous one was apparently a bit repetitive.
I will get it at some point - I was looking forward to creating Sunnydale from Buffy with all the Scoobies and maybe some series villains.
This, plus mouse pi, tomorrow! My free time is going to be annihilated.
I really loved the 3DS version. And I was super excited when this was announced, but after playing the Demo, I think I'm going to hold off for bit. I really do like this series, but just from the Demo there wasn't enough to hook me to buy day 1.
It sounds like a lot of these issues could be solved if Nintendo decides to add more content to the game down the road. Either way, I'm still highly looking forward to playing what's already on offer here.
So as expected it's exactly like the previous Tomodachi Life games but expanded, especially when it comes to the customization as also mentioned in the relative Ask the Developer - of course your mileage may vary considering that, but for fans of the series, absolutely me included (and there are a lot of us considering previous sales etc.), it's a dream come true and even more so after playing the demo I can't wait to continue playing the game as soon as my copy of the full release arrives!
Now I wonder if any Miis you create in the game take up any of the Mii slots on your console 🤔
I don't think anyone wanting this expected it to be any different than how it turned out. This should sell fairly well, like the first game.
This is the kind of game with a low ceiling, like no way it could ever be a 10/10. Therefore a 77 on meta/open critic is "in line with expectations," and I imagine the target audience will skew 8+. None of the reviews thus far are below 70, which means on balance, there is not much bad about it. The original on 3DS is a cult classic despite a lower metacritic (71).
That being said, it contiues the string of Nintendo 1st party titles that are shy of 90+ from the early Swtich era (BOTW, Odyssey, MK8)
Judging by the review its something minecraft'esque in terms of gameplay - building robust space for your own satisfaction, and much better with friends.
On a complete sidenote "Inclusive gender and relationship" should political views influence the review? Its gonna attract wrong crowds of both sides
very interesting. i remember hearing similar issues of the 3ds game feeling repetitive after a while back then too. im still gonan give this game a shot myself, having this essentially be a bigger version of the 3ds game sounds great to me
after getting used to the same events and dialogue playing out the same way on 3ds, more user-generated prompts and designs is exactly what this game needs
im sure i will get a lot of miilage outta this game!
@Princess_Lilly quite literally yes, as a life sim focused on custom characters and their relationships with each other, it absolutely will affect how people play and approach the game
nintendo also made the statement back then that theyd promise to make the next installment more inclusive for everyone too, so this isnt some hidden thing nintendo is keeping on the down low
I know this game will be a 10/10 for me! can't wait for tomorrow!
@Princess_Lilly What do you mean? It's just straight-up better that the game is more inclusive since it's a life-sim. Anyone against that for political reasons is not worth listening to.
@Princess_Lilly
If a game takes into account that not everyone has the same genders and the same relationship preferences, that's not a political view. It simply means the game acknowledges the diversity of people living on this planet. And if the game is a life sim that specifically wants to reflect the variety of human existence, then this kind of inclusiveness should absolutely be counted as a plus. Just like it's a plus for a role-playing game to have many different classes and/or attributes for your character, and it'd be weirdly limiting if there was only two of them.
For me the critic points are rather critical... variety is very important for a game like this... so I will wait with a purchase and see whats happening.
So it's better than the 3ds, but then only a 7? I can't wait to get started, if I get bored I've always got pragmata to keep occupied for those breaks. Hopefully my interest doesn't die out quickly
Definitely will not be supporting this game. Y'all have fun though.
That’s about what I expected. I loved the 3DS game, but the repetition can be a real hurdle, so my island was never fully realized with a massive apartment building and many couple homes. I’m hoping that the new features will be just enough to keep me more engaged this time.
The biggest obstacle for me will be romance being much more unpredictable and harder to influence as a result. There was a way to control it in the last game to make certain Miis like each other more, but that appears to be gone now. It may or may not force me to have less character Miis, or at least have less of characters who belong together.
Still, I know I’ll have a great time and I’ll easily sink many hours into this. Here’s to the health and well-being of Dev-N-loped Island!
About what I guessed. I think these games are better thought of as social sim sandboxes than games you binge. Looking forward to playing this with my gf and seeing what ridiculous stuff we come up with.
I feel like it's hard to put a review score on these kinds of games, considering what you get out of Tomodachi Life is what you put into it. Fans of the 3DS game aren't gonna care as long as the new one allows them the same options, plus some.
As with the first one, this game is fun for a weekend.
@Princess_Lilly I think so, yes. It's a game that's supposed to celebrate community and the relationships those people have with each other. Not everyone is heterosexual or identifies with the gender they "should" (big, big, BIG air quotes) be. By not acknowledging the many differing identities of its potential player base and just the human race in general, the game would be doing its very premise a massive disservice.
Thanks for the review. Will the video be un-privated soon?
I'm slightly suspicious of people that enjoy these games.
Mine arrived today already, so I am a little excited to come home and try it.
Just played the demos on 3DS and Switch so far, so we will see, how many hours I will sink into this.
Anyone remembering Little Computer People from 1985? Seems to be the grandfather of Tomodachi, and I enjoyed that, too.
@Uncle_Franklin
Only strange people are good people 😉
Remember when i first got the 3ds game, on holiday to montpellier with the tgv... So much laughter in my whole little family... And it still makes me smile if I return to it (although they first hate me since i ig ored them)... So maybe it's not like a 10 in the sense of pure overwhelming fun... But it remains a place to return to and laugh... And having played the demoi expect the, same... And that might not reflect well in a review number, but those who know, know
People really let arbitrary numbers mean so much to them. Is 7/10 supposed to be a poor score though? As far as I'm aware 7/10 is pretty close to 10 and more than 5/10 which is average.
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