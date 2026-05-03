Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2
Image: Jim Norman / Nintendo Life

Pokémon Pokopia has taken the world by storm. Of course, unless you have been living under a rock (which is very much a possibility in Pokopia), you likely know this already. The majority of us here at Nintendo Life Towers have poured more hours into this adorable little spin-off than we care to admit, and what's more, we're still going.

We imagine that a fair few of you are in the same boat. So, as we approach two months since the game's release, we thought it only right to put everyone's Pokopia knowledge to the test. That's right, prepare your best Professor Tangrowth impression, because it's time to flex those brain boxes.

Below, we've got 15 questions all about Pokopia, covering everything from Pokédexes to habitats. Reckon you're the very best (like no one ever was)? This is your chance to prove it!

How Well Do You Know Pokémon Pokopia?
What's this painterly Pokémon's name?
Image: Nintendo Life

The answer is Smearguru.

Need something painting? Smearguru is your guy.

Quiz Results

You scored x/15

  • 0-5: Oh dear, perhaps the Humidity was too high to think...
  • 6-10: Keep working on that Comfort Level and you'll get there!
  • 11-15: Move over, Professor Tangrowth! There's a new genius in town!

How did you get on? Make sure to let us know your score in the comments below!

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.Judal27Judal2715/1502:23
2.AlanaHaguesAlanaHagues14/1501:10
3.CathalmCathalm13/1501:10
4.RupeeClockRupeeClock13/1501:27
5.YunoboCoYunoboCo13/1503:09
6.LinksniperLinksniper12/1501:14
7.CoreXYCoreXY12/1501:24
8.eduardopauloeduardopaulo12/1501:26
9.Hyrule-BoyHyrule-Boy12/1503:22
10.StrawblazeStrawblaze11/1501:09
11.TayaTaya11/1501:51
12.HippolytusHippolytus11/1503:46
13.SylampSylamp10/1501:41
14.RiverlutionRiverlution10/1501:41
15.Divide_and_WanderDivide_and_Wander10/1502:07
16.StrontiumYamStrontiumYam9/1500:51
17.TCKumaTCKuma8/1501:18
18.dragwhitedragwhite8/1501:30
19.eXtremeHippoeXtremeHippo8/1501:39
20.DizzardDizzard8/1502:02

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

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