It has been nine long months since our last 'full' first-party Nintendo Direct, but today, the dry streak is over.

As the rumours suggested, a Nintendo Direct is set to get underway in just a moment, promising 50 minutes of news and announcements about games heading to Switch 1 and 2. The showcase will immediately be followed by a 95-minute Treehouse presentation, the contents of which are currently being kept under wraps.

Here's the exact time that the event will get underway in your region:

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 3pm BST

3pm BST Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST

4pm CEST / 5pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST

We're not exactly sure what'll be on the cards for this one, though with Star Fox, Rhythm Heaven Groove, and Splatoon Raiders all dated and highlighted, you'd assume that Nintendo has something else in the tank for the next 12 months other than Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.

Fortunately, we don't have long to wait. You can watch along with us in the stream below, and use the chat box for a good old natter about all the announcements and the following Treehouse stream. This one has felt like a long time coming, so let's hope it can deliver some surprises.