Gosh, you wait nine months for a first-party Nintendo Direct showcase and then two come along within a week of each other!

Yes, the rumours were true (mostly), a Nintendo Direct is happening today. The event is set to last for 30 minutes and will feature "upcoming games for Nintendo Switch". Importantly, this will not include news of Nintendo Switch 2 — you'll have to wait until 2nd April for that — so, what's on the cards?

Honestly, it could be anything. We have to assume that the real big hitters are being reserved for Switch 2 at this point, but that's not to say Nintendo doesn't still have an ace or two up its sleeve to see the 'Switch 1' out in style. We're all still waiting for those Metroid Prime 2 and 3 remasters, Kirby: Planet Robobot has been in the rumour mill on more than one occasion, and Silkso- *ahem* we mean, 'the metroidvania which shall not be named' is always going to be on hype lists.

Whatever the Direct holds, it's set to be an exciting one — one which we assume will be the last with the OG Switch in the spotlight. You can tune in below and watch along with us when the event kicks off at 7am ET / 10am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 11pm AET.

Is everyone sitting comfortably? It's almost time to begin...