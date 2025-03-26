A Nintendo Direct presentation has been confirmed for Thursday, 27th March 2025 focused solely on Switch games.
Here's what time you'll need to tune in...
- North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT
- UK/Ire: 2pm GMT
- Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT
That's right, there will be no information provided for the Switch 2 folks, we'll need to wait until 2nd April for that one. Instead, we'll be graced with 30 minutes of announcements for OG Switch titles, likely including the highly-anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
As ever, we'll be right here to cover the Direct with a live blog post and accompanying chat shenanigans. Will we see a shadow-drop or two..? Might we finally see Silksong..?
For now, let us know what you're hoping to see with a comment down in the usual place.
Comments 135
Let the games begin...
I'm sorry, what?
TWO DIRECTS IN THE SPAN OF A WEEK!!!
1UP
1UP
1UP
Waaaaaahooooo
Robobot?
This is shocking to me, but I am excited nonetheless. Hopefully we get a Yunobo amiibo
OMG it was true after all!!!
Nintendo is a weird company
30 mins isn't to be sniffed at.
Ok… surprising. But well, a last dose of new games for the Switch 1 before Nintendo moves onto Switch 2 I guess. Still, nice of them ❤️
Now who said they would eat their hat......
what are you doing
I thought that rumour was ludicrous, how wrong I was!
I genuinely rolled my eyes when I saw that rumour going around yesterday, so this has actually shocked me. I never thought they would do two Directs so close together.
Does this mean the 'amazing' Metroid Prime 4 footage is actually in this Direct rather than the Switch 2 one?
Look, I welcome any news from Nintendo. But this was a really stupid move. Also would have really appreciated this back in February, it's been a VERY dry 6+ months since the last Direct back in late August, and that was a partner showcase
Christ, we need some decent Switch 1 gaming news. Have you seen the latest news update for April releases??
https://www.nintendo.com/en-gb/News/2025/April/Upcoming-Nintendo-Switch-games-April-2025-2782081.html
Just gimme a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
As much as I love Metroid, I hate the idea that it is teased as the Switch 2's showstopper/premier game.
I don't care about anything else unless you have Kirby in there.
So it will be tomorrow 27 March 2025 at 9 pm here in my country Indonesia.
I will prepare some snacks.
Hopefully at least 1 Switch game that will color me interested.
One last hurrah before we say arrivederci.
It's PRIME time
Nintendo forgot to push the February direct button until now XD
This is gonna be one hell of a week!
Oh wow, a full-blown regular Direct? Even taking into account the recent rumours, I was sure that if one were to happen that it'd be a Partner Showcase or something (i.e. a presentation without 1st-Party announcements) so this is a great surprise.
As for hopes/predictions then, more Metroid Prime 4 info feels like a given and it'd be cool to see some remakes/remasters to round out the Switch 1's final year as the main console (plus anything coming out on Switch 1 will also be on Switch 2 so it's not a big deal either way XD). Excited to see how they choose to send off one of the best Nintendo systems of all time 🫡
Ok, sure, fine. Whatever. Not complaining. Hope to see a Kirby game in there or something else that'll surprise me.
Sorry to keep you waiting!
I’m really happy to see this be a final bow for Switch 1 just before 2’s entrance after all, even though the timing still seems a little odd to me. Hopefully these mostly smallish games won’t be buried and forgotten next week, but whatever. Time to go back to Planet Robobot!
This is really exciting, the more remasters/remakes that have to be released on Switch 1 the better because it reduces the chance of nonsensical remasters/remakes like BotW.
One last hurrah for the Switch and I hope it goes out with a bang before Switch 2
alllright. last chance for tomodachi life 2, c’mon…
@Olliemar28 I've aniticpated Metroid Prime 4, too! ("Anticipated" is misspelled in the article)
The final switch 1 direct. It's been an honor my fellow fans. My body is ready.
@psyraven76 Yes, there was also a rumor Metroid Prime 4 wouldn’t feature at all in the Switch 2 direct. So it must be in this one if they filled 30mins
Just going to indulge myself in some final switch games wishlist. Yoshi’s Wooly World and the HD Zeldas and i’ll be a happy chap
Final Fantasy.Tactics Remaster or Mushihimesama Futari, please!
Diddy Kong Racing!
In classic Nintendo fashion, we get nothing for months and then 2 at once. It's easy to laugh and deride but let's face it, would we still love Nintendo as much as we do if they were even a little less... nintendoish?
@mariomaster96
Wouldn't have it any other way.
@Banksie that would be a good surprise- with one being a shadow drop immediately.
Really don't know what to expect at this point.
Hopefully there will be good surprises but I'm not so confident that anything of great interest (bar MP4) will be announced.
Looks like 2025 might be the year of the Switch. I can’t believe it!
Please give us that Mario galaxy 2 port ninty.
@Grumblevolcano Indeed! There are still some jewels that deserve remasters like Kid Icarus Uprising, F-Zero GX and Zelda TP / WW, however the Switch 2 launch line up isn't a place for these.
Now the real question is: should we put on our Silksong clown makeup or not?
PS: Also something something Chrono Trigger
@TheRazzBerry I had to type so fast man, it's all a blur.
Nintendo, you're treating us so nicely! This isn't like you! Is something wrong?
I would be happy with MP4 and a few remasters such as Metroid 2 and 3, older Zelda titles, maybe Mario Galaxy 3 (or even a Mario 3D all stars 2 if there is anything left to remaster), Kirby Planet Robobot (although I have it on 3DS).
We never expected Mario and Luigi Brothership, or Zelda Echoes when they were announced so who knows...150 million users still want new games.
Anyone for a shadow drop for the Metroid remasters after the Direct like last time? Surely gotta get them out before MP4 so people can catch up (or dive in for the first time!)
Okay, sure, whatever LOL. 30 minutes of news is awesome. Makes you wonder how many games they’ll show in next week’s show.
The two countdown timers aren't lined up properly and it's deeply, deeply affecting my OCD. 😅
Nintendo is cooking for sure! 😵 Time to throw out wild speculations. Monster Hunter classic collection! The return of Chibi-Robo?! 😏
Inside scoop! It's going to be a 30min loop of the song "So Long, Farewell" as a send off for the Switch 1
@IceClimbers 8 days actually 😏
And it's not even a Partners Showcase.
It'll be interesting to see what they fill 30 minutes with. My guess is that they have some contractual obligations to complete about showing games at a Direct.
@jco83 less than a week on the counter for the UK
Honestly pretty surprised about this one as I can't imagine what Direct-worthy announcements they could have up their sleeves for Switch at this point. Trust Nintendo to be anything but predictable.
Well this is certainly strange. I guess Nintendo really wants to clear the deck for the Switch 2 buffet, just one week away!
Hopefully we'll see those really cool indie games Mini Shoot Adventures and UFO 50 inbound for the Switch Uno. And more news on Metroid Prime 4 and it's June release together with the Switch Deux hardware would be cool.
But Nate the Hate nailed this prediction again! He's going to wind up with ninjas parked inconspicuously outside his house.
The leakers that are usually correct are once again correct. Despite that, they will be doubted again in the future.
Metroid Prime 2 & 3 Remasters here we come!
Suggests a healthy degree of confidence about the Switch 2 Direct. But also sprinkles a little water on the prospects of Switch 2 launch date being very soon. Let's see.
This is so weird.
This is so Nintendo.
Hopefully half of next weeks Switch 2 Direct isn't just FauxK versions of the games we see tomorrow.🤷♂️
Ohhh-ho that double Direct countdown banner on the NintendoLife website is both hilarious and extremely exciting.
I'm happy with ports, remasters and more content on the switch online apps.
You know what?
Add more countdowns!!
Let's go!!!!
Nintendo is the only gaming company to host a 30-minute presentation for games on a console that’s just one week away from being considered last-gen.
Predictions:
Metroid Prime 4 release date (maybe remasters of 2 and 3)
One or both of the long-rumored Zelda ports (WW and TP)
Kirby: Planet Robobot Deluxe
maaayyybe the FE4 remake
maaayyybe the F-Zero GX remaster
As per usual, I hope to see Ogre Battle (any and all) remakes, Wind Waker trilogy remaster and perhaps some Castlevania 64 love.
Longshots, I know.
30 minutes ??? How many farming sims will they be able to cram in this time ???
How long is your backlog?
Yes
How many games would you like to be announced?
Yes
How many Directs do you need?
Yes
Not surprising. It would be foolish of them to abandon an install base of over 150 million the second the Switch 2 releases.
Quite a few folk are eating their hats right now hahaha!
@Olliemar28
Thanks for including Western Indonesia Time for Nintendo Direct tomorrow. 😊
So it's not just Minsk weather going back to February these days.😆 Well, more MP4 news feels like a borderline given, but this is also my routine excuse to gear up for announcements like FFXIII collection, Dishonored and westbound Nosurge, first party stuff like Project X Zone 3, Jugdral remakes and Galaxy 2, release dates like Genshin Impact, TDU Solar Crown and Resistor (unless the latter is kept for the next Indie World)... while feeding my wishlist with whatever does show up like Wreck-It Ralph fed the bunny. @Pipulitoch just summarized it well, but of course we also have a fair share of folks ready to bid Switch itself adieu after having long beaten all the five games they ever bought it for. To each their own.😆
It's time.... NS1 is going out with a bang baby.
If there’s Kirby it’ll be worth all the tears and consternation.
Well, I'll go to the foot of our stairs!
Tell the guy making the countdown banners we appreciate his work.
One last time.
LET'S GO!!!
Hoping to see Metroid Prime 4, Prime 2&3 Remastered, and I REALLY need to see Layton again, pleeeeeeease (although, if any game's gonna use the Switch 2 mouse mode, it'd be this one. Still a Switch 1 game tho). We're also probably gonna see the Robobot remaster there, with several third-parties (Sonic Racing maybe?), etc.
The thing I'd love to see that may-or-may not be there? A Mega Man Legends collection. I'd lose it for that.
I'm actually a little baffled. Unless it's 30 minutes of Metroid Prime 4, there have to be a few surprises in this since we don't have many other games on the docket.
Surprising especially considering that it's happening so close to the Switch 2 Direct (had it happened earlier practically nobody would've been as skeptical), but I'm definitely not complaining - looking forward to seeing what games they have in store for us!
Give me a Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World port please with better Yoshi customisation.
Other than that I have no real hopes for the OG Switch at this point.
It makes sense, they want to keep announcements separate for Switch 1 and 2. I wonder what they'll shadow-drop tomorrow...
The countdown added on top of the switch 2 countdown killed me! I love this website so much 😆
Expecting next to nothing 1st party but the fact that there is almost certainly...
Metroid Prime news,
Demo for the Uchikoshi x Kodaka game,
As well as a feasible chance of
Silksong and
Fire Emblem
means I should be a very happy chappy.
@Scarmucci you beat me to the punch! 30 mins is still a lot time to disappointed.
@SwagaliciousJohnson They do seem to be fond of their farming sims.
@PikminMarioKirby Robobot. Not a doubt in my mind.
Tomorrow is the day for Chrono Trigger HD-2D
LETS GOOOOOO WE ARE EATING SO WELL
Nintendo desperate to tell us all the farm sims coming for switch
Surprised this is real tbh but I'll look forward to watching.
I have one more voucher left so hopefully they'll be something here that I want to use it on.
I'm also hoping they give Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition a brief shout out at the beginning just to get more eyes on it.
ZELDA TP HD and WW HD baby!
@danzoEX That'd be a real cool announcement.
This is a Stealth Direct cause it's a direct we didn't expect yet it will happen. Though I'm not expecting much, just want more info on Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, Pokémon Legends Z-A, and maybe some third party stuffs like the Lunar Collection, the Tomb Raider second collection, the Onimusha 2 remastered, and the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and if we'll ever get a Capcom Fighting Collection 3 or a Capcom 3rd Arcade Stadium or a Power Stone 3 or a Mega Man Legends 3 (which I'm not holding my breath for that much since Capcom usually just end things at 2 anyways). A remastered of Eternal Darkness, Star Fox Adventures, and/or F-Zero GX would be nice though. Also Chrono Trigger and Skies of Arcadia announcement please, this is a huge win for me if only those two get some kind of announcement.
Kirby's Epic Yarn please.
Chibi-Robo please.
Rhythm Heaven please.
Plus the obligatory Wind Waker HD, Super Mario Galaxy 2 HD, Metroid Prime 2 + 3 Remastered request
I'm seeing double... four directs!
Hot Doggity Doo.
Of course Nintendo shadow drops this.
Why am I even surprised.
Why is everyone so shocked? We saw the reports yesterday about the Direct.
Wow, the rumor turned out to be true!
Rumors rule again... Nintendo has some major leaks... where's Mario da plumber?
@splinters my comment was a reply to IceClimbers #3
😊
Heck yes! Looking forward to the final Nintendo Switch focused direct!
Seems absurd but I suppose its good for Nintendo to have lots of Switch games to sell while the Switch 2 is building an audience.
Mickeys Speedway USA HD let's CUNTING gooooooooooo
Also, considering a new trademark was filed recently, SEGA has the opportunity to do something really cool, either tomorrow or next week....
Take this as bad news... Just makes me think that Switch 2's release and/or it's flagship games will not be releasing anytime soon.... We've already had like 3 OG Switch swan song directs by now and haven't used the console since last year now. Just release the new one!
Well by golly gee willickers! They were right after all. This will prove very interesting indeed.
Zelda wind waker HD and twilight princess HD? This time? Please? NINTENDO? Ok thx bye 😊😊😊. In all seriousness though I'm looking forward to this direct let's see what they've been cooking.
Edit: Also I gotta say those new direct banners with the countdown are really really nice. Please keep them 😊
@abbyhitter Yeah but yesterday was just a rumor, today is the confirmation. We don't like rumor even if it was true or not.
Prime 4 has to be switch 2 at this point? Give us that windwaker / tp plz and thanks
…Hat eaten.
(obligatory filler)
This was not on my bingo card
I am stunned. I made fun of this rumor. I have to eat crow.
Edit: I do think that this makes the idea of Switch 2 launching in June less likely. Which means that the other rumor, which I said sounded true, may in fact be false! I may have to eat double crow!
Not sure why anyone is surprised by this. Announcing the Switch 2 with a fanfare and forgetting the 150 million already installed user base would be disastrous for sales. Even those happy with Switch 1 would consider if there is anypoint supporting it. Sure Ninty want to sell the new console, but those millions of customers wanting new games for a console they are happy with is a big market that requires minimal marketing (unlike selling a brand new console). Not everyone is gen'd up on new hardware...many parents will be buying hardware for kids and they 'know' the Switch from friends and family etc.
More I think about it, this separate direct makes perfect sense.
@Diowine I'm beginning to be worried about the Switch 2's launch lineup as well, especially with the rumor that third-party games won't even launch until October at the earliest.
The best thing that can come out of this is that Nintendo has more impressive cross-gen upscaling for Switch 1 games than we realize, making Switch 1 games even more worthwhile to experience on Switch 2 than we expect.
Quite interested to see what they show tomorrow with this being it's last dedicated direct and with the majority of games going forward being made for the Switch 2. Hopefully there is one last big surprise game to send it off in style.
Just as PeaPiePoPo and I predicted. Duck Hunt 2 incoming along with Punch Out, FZero, Metroid, Goomba Petting Zoo Tycoon and Pikmin Pressure Washing Sim.
Cool, seems like the Switch was not forgotten. I will definitely enjoy watching the direct.
@UltimateOtaku91 That one last surprise game might be Mario Kart 9, based on its initial appearance. It didn't quite look like a Switch 2-exclusive game based on Digital Foundry's eyeballed analysis with its discernible graphics.
Well, color me surprised! I was 99% certain this wouldn't happen.
Really jump scare
I need WW and TP to complete my Zelda series collection (and FSA I guess)
My guesses:
I REALLY want Wind Waker HD to appear but I have a feeling that’ll stay trapped on the Wii U. Hopefully tomorrow proves me wrong lol.
Hopefully they announce Twilight Princess & Wind Waker HD double pack, Fire Emblem Path of Radiance & Radiant Dawn double pack, Bravely Default & Bravely Second double pack, Shin Megami Tensei IV & Apocalypse double pack, a new Wario Land, and remasters of The Last Story, Pandora's Tower, Arc Rise Fantasia, Fragile Dreams, MadWorld, Conduit, Geist, Eternal Darkness, Eternal Kingdom I & II, and P.N.03
I only want one thing.
Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker.
(and MP4 ofcourse, but that one is obvious)
The final Nintendo Direct focusing only on the Nintendo Switch system. The Switch's last hurrah... Will we see Furukawa holding bananas before the big next presentation?
But seriously, this is their last chance to announce certain remasters... And of course, the Switch's swansong, I mean, Silksong!
Give me Rhythm Heaven dammit!!! >:c
These are some of the droids I'm looking for!
Metroid Prime 2? 3??????
@Ulysses I'm certain the new MarioKart is Switch 2 exclusive.
Removed - disrespecting others
This is just proof that, like them or not, many rumors and leaks are true. I've seen it time and time again.
As for the direct, I hope this means that we can mainly focus on Switch 2 exclusive games in the April 2 showcase.
@sanderev I'm not certain! DF didn't notice any discernible graphics that appeared Switch 2 exclusive from the clips we saw. Just very basic graphical tools that look like it belongs on the Switch 1 instead. The only thing that could make it Switch 2 exclusive is if the scope turns out to be some massive open world.
Dangit, I Hate when Nate is right.
But what do you even fill 30 minutes with? I can't imagine any first party team still working on 9th gen tech. Level-5 has their two games, but everyone else? Besides Atari, NIS, and indies that don't matter who could even be there? Yet another Capcom Legacy Collection?
Wait, why now if we’re just a week away from seeing the Switch 2 Direct?
I’ve never been so glad to feel like an idiot. Hopefully, this means Metroid Prime 4 won’t be focused on too heavily in the Switch 2 direct.
Edit: I’m just gonna get it out of my lungs… Mega Man 12?! X9 might be going too far, but Mega Man 12?! Oh, I hope so..
@MrCarlos46 I thought the same too, but maybe it means that any games shown in the Switch 2 direct won’t be available on Switch 1. If that were the case, then having a direct focused on Switch 1 games and possibly games releasing on both Switch 1 and Switch 2 makes sense.
@abbyhitter For one thing, the rumors were that it would happen today, not tomorrow. For another thing, this was heavily rumored to happen back in February and didn’t. And for a third thing, the timing for this Direct is very weird! One week before another Direct! So I think it’s natural to be surprised.
I have no idea what Nintendo will announce tommorow.
Gentlemen, synchronise your direct watches...
