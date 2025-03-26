A Nintendo Direct presentation has been confirmed for Thursday, 27th March 2025 focused solely on Switch games.

Here's what time you'll need to tune in...

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT





Watch it here: pic.twitter.com/1XeAuff5o1 Tune in tomorrow, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirect , featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.Watch it here: https://t.co/sJFoxe0mq0 March 26, 2025

That's right, there will be no information provided for the Switch 2 folks, we'll need to wait until 2nd April for that one. Instead, we'll be graced with 30 minutes of announcements for OG Switch titles, likely including the highly-anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

As ever, we'll be right here to cover the Direct with a live blog post and accompanying chat shenanigans. Will we see a shadow-drop or two..? Might we finally see Silksong..?

For now, let us know what you're hoping to see with a comment down in the usual place.