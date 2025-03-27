Now we know that if a date is discovered a few days in advance, something will happen. The rest is a guess, and that's where the rumour pushers are often wrong. So, we get a Switch Direct, not an indie one or something else. Of course, the Switch 2 reveal in January proved to be an announcement video of the reveal, while Alarmo was the "hardware" that the fake leakers said would be a Switch 2 reveal.

Logically a Switch Direct made most sense. While many people thought it a week before the Switch 2 made little sense, including it within the Switch 2 Direct or even after it made even less sense. There's still Switch games to reveal (notably Metroid Prime 4) and many of us thought that would occur in the usual mid February. So, it comes 5 weeks later. It's really that simple.

Edit:

Comment from Tuesday...

"There's still life in the Switch, and Metroid Prime 4 is still supposedly a Switch game, so why not a Direct this week? Unless MP4 has been made a Switch 2 game, I thought it odd that it would be revealed in the Switch 2 Direct, or even after it. Of course, as I'm probably the biggest condemner of rumours, speculation and all the phony "leaks", I would ordinarily dismiss this rumour as the usual complete nonsense. The one caveat is the date is so close, and that's typically when there's some semblance of accuracy to a rumour. Not so much the purpose; more so that something will happen."