A Nintendo Direct presentation has been confirmed for today, 27th March 2025 focused solely on Switch games.
Here's what time you'll need to tune in...
- North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT
- UK/Ire: 2pm GMT
- Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT
That's right, there will be no information provided for the Switch 2 folks, we'll need to wait until 2nd April for that one. Instead, we'll be graced with 30 minutes of announcements for OG Switch titles, likely including the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
As ever, we'll be right here to cover the Direct with a live blog post and accompanying chat shenanigans. Will we see a shadow-drop or two..? Might we finally see Silksong..?
For now, let us know what you're hoping to see with a comment down in the usual place.