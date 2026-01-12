Persona 5 originally released in Japan in September 2016, which means it's been nearly a decade since the latest mainline entry first hit shelves. Fans are exceptionally eager to see what 'Persona 6' might look like, and according to a brief tease from the franchise's 30th anniversary website, we might not be waiting too much longer to get our first glimpse.

As covered by our pals over at Push Square, the Google link to the 30th Anniversary website includes a short snippet of information that reads: "Come celebrate the journey as we usher in the next chapter for the series."

Now, it's possible that this could be referring to the upcoming Persona 4 Revival which, at the time of writing, has not yet been confirmed for the Switch 2. That seems a little odd though, right? To us, "the next chapter" is more likely a reference to the inevitable brand-new game which, unless something drastic happens, is likely to be called Persona 6.

But still, we're not going to get too excited for the time being. It's a really small piece of information and we think it would be a remarkable coincidence if a Google description was our first official indication of Persona 6.

Atlus will no doubt have much more to say as we work our way through 2026, so we'll let you know as soon as we hear more.