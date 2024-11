Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

We've made it to the second last month of the year and there's a whole bunch of games to be excited about!

The big Nintendo release in November is Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Apart from this, Farmagia is already available, Metal Slug Tactics arrives next week and then there are plenty of other anticipated releases like Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and LEGO Horizon Adventures to look forward to.

Here are our ten highlights for this month:

Farmagia - Out Now