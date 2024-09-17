Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Other Tales Interactive — the team behind the award-winning co-op puzzler Tick Tock: A Tale for Two — has announced its next project: Miniatures, a "carefully curated!" collection of four short stories that touch on themes of childhood, imagination, loneliness, and memory

Launching on Switch on 14th November 2024, Miniatures combines puzzles, narrative, and beautiful visuals to create a heart-rending experience. And the best part? The game will take you less than an hour to get through.

The four stories can be played in any order, and each one features a unique gameplay and art style. Familiar focuses on a family assembling flat-pack furniture, The Paludarium looks at a boy who investigates nature's invasion one day when home alone, The Last Sand Castle lets you talk to the inhabitants of a sand castle who love music, and The House of the Moon follows Alma as she searches for her lost mother.

Let us know what you think of Miniatures in the comments below.