After much waiting, publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio have today announced that Metal Slug Tactics will be blasting onto Switch on 5th November.

Initially revealed at E3 (yep, that's how long ago it was) back in 2021, Metal Slug's tactical treatment has seen a couple of delays over the past three years, but we're pleased to hear that we'll be setting off with Marco and co. in just a few weeks' time.

Alongside the release date reveal, Dotemu has also shared an all-new trailer, showcasing a trio of additional playable characters. The fresh footage (above) gives us our first look at Clark Still, Ralf Jones and Leona Heidern, who you can find a little more about below:

Clark Still: Originally hailing from the Ikari Warriors series and previously playable in Metal Slug 6, Clark’s immense strength and wrestling experience allows this tanklike ally to relocate enemies on the map and dish out wide-reaching, status-inflicting damage. Ralf Jones: Also returning for battle from the Ikari Warriors series and Metal Slug 6, Ralf is a master of short-range combat, packing devastating punches and the ability to charge at enemies head-on like a raging bull. Leona Heidern: A newer addition to the Ikari Warriors, Leona is a revered fighter capable of replacing fallen enemies with decoy allies; she can distract and overwhelm enemy forces in her distinct approach to dominating the combat zone.

But that's not all! Dotemu also announced that the game and its Tee Lopes-penned soundtrack will be landing a physical release at a later date, so make some shelf space, folks.

Back in September, Leikir Studio revealed a deep dive look into the game's development, showcasing some of the gorgeous pixel art and how the run-and-gun series has made the jump to the tactical realm. We're excited to see it in action next month.