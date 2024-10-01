Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

2022's indie hit Stray is finally making the jump to Nintendo Switch on 19th November, and, wouldn't you know it, a physical edition will be available on the very same day.

This physical release is a collaboration between Annapurna Interactive and Skybound Games, and it's no code-in-a-box job either. The boxed copy contains a game cartridge (yay!) and six full-colour art cards featuring our feline hero, its drone buddy and more familiar faces from the decaying cybercity.

Annapurna Interactive has announced that the physical release is now available to pre-order from select retailers for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 ahead of its full release next month.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

For those who didn't try out this kitty adventure in 2022, Stray sees you play as an adorable little cat, exploring a grimy underground city with the hopes of one day reuniting with its pals on the surface. There's a drone with a mysterious past, plenty of platforming and a dedicated 'meow' button to really nail the cat vibes.

From what we've seen in trailers so far, the Switch version looks a little muddy compared to the PlayStation and Xbox counterparts, but we'll be excited to see how it runs when this cat adventure leaps onto the Nintendo hybrid next month.