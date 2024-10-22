Guerrilla Games has announced that LEGO Horizon Adventures has now gone gold ahead of its expected release on the Switch, PS5, and Windows on 14th November 2024.

You ought to know what that means by now, but for those who perhaps don't, going gold essentially means that core development has been completed and the game can now be manufactured in earnest to meet the upcoming release date.





You'll be able to join Aloy and her companions on a colorful new adventure very soon!@LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/BvLEFn5Y2L We are thrilled to announce that LEGO Horizon Adventures has gone GOLD!You'll be able to join Aloy and her companions on a colorful new adventure very soon! #LEGOHorizonAdventures October 21, 2024

As reported by our pals over at Push Square too, it turns out that the game was actually a result of a pitch from Lego, who approached Guerrilla Games after successfully completing work on the Lego Tallneck Set. You often hear about physical Lego sets being produced after the launch of a popular game, but it's fascinating to see the roles reversed here.

So, Guerrilla Games approached UK-based team Studio Gobo to co-develop the game, and if Push Square's recent preview is anything to go by, it sounds like it might well be one of the best Lego titles yet. Here's hoping it performs admirably on Nintendo's humble Switch console.