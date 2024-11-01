Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

We are just two weeks away from Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake's 14th November release date and we here at Nintendo Life are excited. We're so excited, in fact, that those of us who have been lucky enough to play the game recently got together to share what they make of the latest remake so far.

Jim (that's me, hello!) and Alana joined our wonderful video producer, Felix, to talk all things Dragon Quest. The discussion covers a range of topics, from frustrating wild encounters to some of the catchiest music in recent memory, and you know there's going to be a good amount of gushing about the revamped visuals, too.

You can find the full discussion in the video at the top of this article, but if you'd rather catch up on our thoughts in written form, you can read our initial preview below. And if that isn't enough, Felix has also shared a 15-minute gameplay video on our YouTube channel so you can get a better idea of how this thing runs before picking it up in a couple of weeks. Gosh, we really are dishing out the treats today!