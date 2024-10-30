If you're a Tetris fan, it's impossible not to be excited for Digital Eclipse's third Gold Master Series title, Tetris Forever. And the retro specialists are continuing to sweeten the deal on this fantastic interactive digital museum, which launches on 12th November.

Two more games have been confirmed to be included in Tetris Forever, and they're both extremely early releases of the classic block puzzle. Both the AcademySoft and the Spectrum HoloByte versions of Tetris, released on the MS-DOS, will be a part of the package.

Digital Eclipse's editorial director Chris Kohler shared on Twitter (now known as X) that "a lot of work went into being able to make this simple announcement". As some fans have noted, many previous Digital Eclipse collections haven't included MS-DOS games, so this is a big deal. And it's been a "dream" of the studio for a while, too.

For context, the AcademySoft version is the one programmed by the creators of Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov and Vadim Gerasimov, and it's the one with the 1986 copyright screen — not the 1988 one with the full menu and multiple modes. The Spectrum Holobyte version is the first commercial version of Tetris.

Two hugely important versions of Tetris, then, and a dream for any collector. We've already had multiple games confirmed for the collection along with an exclusive new mode, Tetris Time Warp.

Have you ever played the MS-DOS versions of Tetris? Let us know your thoughts on these additions in the comments.