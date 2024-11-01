Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Ahead of the launch of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms this month, Square Enix has released a lovely new trailer for the game.

It showcases the many environments you'll explore across this classic world as well as some of the enemies your party will encounter along the way. And it's all backed by the iconic Dragon Quest theme!

Square Enix has also shared some absolutely stunning artwork alongside this announcement on social media:

"Birds of a feather #DragonQuest III HD-2D Remake takes flight in just two more weeks!"

If you're curious to learn more about this game, check out our 'hands on' here on Nintendo Life. Here's a quick sample of what we had to say:

"After 45 minutes, I'd only scratched the surface of what Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has to offer. This is shaping up to be a gorgeous return journey, with additional features bringing things up to the standard that we'd want from the series in 2024. Compared to how long we've waited to this point, the journey from here to release is a short one, but we're already hankering to dive back in as soon as we can. November can't come quickly enough."

This particular release will also be followed up by remakes of Dragon Quest I & II at some point in 2025.