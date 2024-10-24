The Sony Interactive Entertainment title LEGO Horizon Adventures launches next month on the Nintendo Switch and the final previews for the game are now rolling in.

So far, it seems to have been positively received (well, mostly). Here's a round up of the impressions so far, starting off with IGN:

"Our time in the demo took us across multiple stages in one area that changed after clearing the one before it. One mission had us freeing citizens of Mother's Heart (the main village in Zero Dawn) from cultists and another battling hordes of machines. The final stage of the demo took us inside one of Horizons's usually formidable Cauldrons. Despite all these stages beginning from the same starting point, the areas beyond the initial zone would change drastically, leading us to different areas with different objectives, keeping each level feeling fresh."

Next up is Press Start which thought it was the perfect blend of "classic Lego" and Horizon Zero Dawn:

"The game feels really familiar if you’ve played other LEGO games with the core premise being to take down enemies, whilst staying alive, with little bits of platforming and building. What this game does cleverly is borrow elements from Horizon Zero Dawn, so the machines from the game that are introduced one by one, have weaknesses just like in the main game, that can be targeted with Aloy’s bow."

GameSpot wasn't quite as convinced after testing out the opening segment of the game:

"As someone who has loved the Lego games since the mid-2000s and has a soft spot for Aloy and the Horizon series, a game like Lego Horizon Adventures should be a slam dunk for me. I'm still worried that the nature of Horizon Zero Dawn doesn't lend itself well to translating to the formula used in Lego games, but I'm hopeful Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo manage to find a way to make it all come together after the bumpy opening hour."

CGM feels it truly is a "Lego game through and through":

"During my hour-long preview, it was clear that at the heart of LEGO Horizon Adventures is its stunningly crafted world and immaculate attention to detail. I was immediately transported into the vibrant universe of Horizon. In keeping with the LEGO game tradition, as I traversed this colourful world, I encountered various interactive elements, hidden secrets, and collectibles that firmly reminded me this is a LEGO game through and through."

And Gaming Bible was totally "on board" with this unique crossover, and thought it did it better than certain other LEGO titles: