Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Update [Sun 12th May, 2024 15:00 BST]:

In a new "release date trailer" earlier this week, Bandai Namco revealed Gundam Breaker 4 will be launching locally on 29th August 2024. In the latest trailer, you can get the rundown on how to break, build and battle "like never before".

"Build your personal Gunpla with parts from a huge collection of kits and explore the deepest customization options ever. Put your build to the test with robust, frenetic combat, and show off your build in stunning detail with the new Diorama mode!"

Original article [Sun 25th Feb, 2024 10:00 GMT]:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

In case you missed it, Bandai Namco announced Gundam Breaker 4 for the Switch and other platforms during Nintendo's Partner Showcase this week.

It's arriving worldwide at some point in 2024 and will allow you to create your own "ultimate" Gunpla and then deploy it across a variety of combat missions, where you defeat enemies, acquire their parts, and then equip new skills to create all sorts of customisations.

"Mix and match parts from over 250 base kits to personalise your own Gunpla with the biggest variety of mobile suits and parts of any Gundam Breaker game to date. Plus, you can collect, pose and display your creations in Diorama Mode."

Ahead of the game's release, Bandai Namco has also revealed it will run closed network tests in Japan for all platforms on 15th March and 17th March. This test will include a "visual lobby" for up to 24 players, online multiplayer mode for three units (including three quests and three difficulties), and the ability to customise 20 different units.

A special "Gundam Breaker News Station" broadcast in Japan earlier today also showed off more than 25 minutes of the title. You can see it in action between 42:32 and 1:09:20 in the video below (thanks, Gematsu).