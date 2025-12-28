Next year marks even more anniversaries, and one other big one coming up is for Dragon Quest. This classic role-playing series will hit its 40th birthday, and in the same end-of-year wrap with 4Gamer.net (via Gematsu), Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito mentions how the company is looking forward to everyone joining in on the grand celebration of the series.

“Next year marks the 40th anniversary of Dragon Quest! I’d be extremely happy if everyone could join in on a grand celebration.”

NieR:Automata will also celebrate its ninth anniversary! And the team is apparently preparing a “little something”, but temper your expectations.

And for NieR: Automata‘s ninth anniversary, we’re also preparing ‘just a little something…’ so please don’t get too excited with anticipation! With that, I wish you all a happy New Year.”

Director Kazutoyo Maehiro (Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles) also provided a brief teaser about Final Fantasy, mentioning how the next “something” the team is preparing will be “content with a different approach”.

“In 2025, we released Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles on September 30 and LOGOS: The World of Final Fantasy XVI on December 16. While the game and book took different approaches, we put our all into both so that anyone who picks them up might feel, even just a little, ‘Games are fun, huh?’ The next ‘something’ we’re preparing will also be content with a different approach. We’re working hard to bring you a new gaming experience, so please wait a little longer until the day we can debut it.”

In some other Square Enix news, the company is currently running a survey about the Final Fantasy series, where fans can share how they feel about the series.

And if you are looking for some more fun on the Switch 2, the demo for Final Fantasy VII Intergrade Remake is now live on the eShop. NieR has also recently got a backwards compatibility update.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's Switch 2 release arrives next month, and Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined will follow in February 2026.