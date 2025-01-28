Nintendo of America is back with its first big eShop sale of 2025, bringing some sweet discounts to thousands of games across the storefront until 9th February at 11:59pm PT.

So beefy is this 'Supercharge Sale' that we've decided to make it a little easier to see the cream of the crop at a glance (and a good few scrolls). Below, we have assembled every game in the eShop sale that we awarded 9/10 or higher, listed in alphabetical order and accompanied by their discounted price — hey, you're welcome.

Enough yapping, let's check 'em out...

Aegis Defenders (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: GUTS Department Release Date: 8th Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )









$4.99 (-75%) Aegis Defenders is a fantastic game, brilliantly blending the tower defense and platforming genres in a unique way to produce a memorable and enjoyable experience. Lovable characters, interesting lore, plenty of secrets, engaging gameplay, and gorgeous presentation combine to make this a must-have title for your Switch. We would recommend this to anybody looking for a detailed world to immerse themselves in, or to somebody looking for that next game to play through with a friend. Aegis Defenders is a real gem on the eShop; don’t miss out.

Ape Out (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Gabe Cuzzillo Release Date: 28th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









$3.74 (-75%) The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.

Archvale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Idoz & Phops Release Date: 2nd Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )

















$5.99 (-60%) Archvale is a triumphant bullet-hell/RPG genre mashup. Although you could argue its similarity to one or two recent releases, it trumps the competition with incredibly slick combat, simple and satisfying progression, and varied environments and enemies. The difficulty ramps up heavily as you progress to the later levels, so the inability to change difficulty on-the-fly may prove a bit of an issue for some players. Push through, however, and you’ll find Archvale to be one of the most satisfying twin-stick games available right now.

ARMS (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 16th Jun 2017 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2017 ( UK/EU )



















$41.99 (-30%) The core fighting mechanics of ARMS are easy to grasp — especially when you're using the pleasantly intuitive motion controls — but they showcase the kind of depth which rewards dedicated players. Mixing up light and charged punches with your dashes and leaps allows you to create an almost balletic style of play, but add in grabs, stuns, and features unique to each stage and you've got a truly formidable foundation to build on. The lure of collecting Arms will keep you glued to your console even if you only choose to play solo, but Arms also proves its worth online, and for those who want to take things to the next level, Ranked Matches provide the ideal means of proving your skill. In the scheme of things, Arms might not have made much of a dent in the hallowed canon of Nintendo IP, but it deserves a second look if it flew under your radar. ARMS $49.89

Axiom Verge (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )







$7.99 (-60%) Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it’s ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you’ve played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice. Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right. Axiom Verge $36.97

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 11th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 11th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )



















$9.99 (-50%) Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure. Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together and makes for a potent experience that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on. The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.

Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop) Publisher: The Arcade Crew / Developer: JoyMasher Release Date: 11th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )









$5.09 (-70%) For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces and spectacular boss battles. Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )



















$13.99 (-30%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Cyber Shadow (Switch eShop) Publisher: Yacht Club Games / Developer: Mechanical Head Studios Release Date: 26th Jan 2021 ( USA ) / 26th Jan 2021 ( UK/EU )



















$11.99 (-40%) If you consider yourself a fan of retro action platformers, you owe it to yourself to pick up Cyber Shadow. It’s clear in virtually every facet of Cyber Shadow’s design that this project was a labour of love and that its designer is intimately familiar with what makes the stalwarts of this beloved genre so great. Well-built levels, authentic presentation, tight controls, and high difficulty all combine to make this a supreme and focused experience, and one that we can easily say is well worth your time. Mechanical Head Studios set a high bar with its inaugural release.

Downwell (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )







$2.00 (-33%) This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.

Forager (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: HopFrog Release Date: 30th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 30th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )















$6.99 (-65%) Every now and then, a game comes along that captures our hearts and reminds us why we love the medium in the first place. Forager features wonderfully designed crafting mechanics, addictive progression systems and more charm than you can possibly handle. Although it has very minor drawbacks, there's enough good stuff present here for us to confidently recommend adding Forager to your collection.

Full Metal Furies (Switch eShop) Publisher: Cellar Door Games / Developer: Cellar Door Games Release Date: 6th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









$3.99 (-80%) Full Metal Furies is an impressive fusion of genres from Cellar Door Games, the makers of Rogue Legacy. A beat ‘em up brawler at heart, we wish more developers would invest such considerable effort into this sort of puzzle design in action games, and coupling that with the deep RPG systems, punchy co-op gameplay, and memorable writing makes for an experience that no Switch owner will want to be without. We can’t recommend this release enough; put in the time to explore the different tactics required with each character and you’ll find a much deeper, more replayable experience than a typical brawler.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Switch eShop) Publisher: Ninja Theory / Developer: Ninja Theory Release Date: 11th Apr 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Apr 2019 ( UK/EU )

















$8.99 (-70%) To have Ninja Theory's Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice on Switch in such fine form is a blessing that you shouldn’t miss out on. The game itself is a psychological sensory experience that we thoroughly recommend, but the fact that it’s been translated to Switch in such a complete fashion is the true surprise here. It doesn’t feel like a downgrade at all – it stands proudly alongside the other ‘miracle’ ports on the system, arguably surpassing them in some ways. It’s a remarkable effort and a challenge to other developers who insist Switch couldn’t handle their games. Anything’s possible, it seems, and we take our hats off to QLOC – bravo.