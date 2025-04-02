It's official, the Nintendo Switch 2 is launching on 5th June 2025 at a retail price of $449.99 / €469.99 / £395.99. But how much do the actual games cost? Well, it's a bit complicated.

Not really, but it ain't simple. As reported by VGC, Mario Kart World will cost $80 / £75 physically, but will actually be cheaper if you opt for a digital copy. We don't have the US price at the time of writing, but a digital copy in the UK will set you back £66.99.

Donkey Kong Bananza, meanwhile, will be slightly cheaper. In the US, a physical copy will cost $69.99 but we don't yet have a digital price, while in the UK, this one will be £66.99 physically and £58.99 digitally.

There's been no official explanation as to the discrepancy in the pricing at the time of writing, but we'll be sure to let you know if Nintendo provides some more information.