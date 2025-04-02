Donkey Kong Bananza
Image: Nintendo

It's official, the Nintendo Switch 2 is launching on 5th June 2025 at a retail price of $449.99 / €469.99 / £395.99. But how much do the actual games cost? Well, it's a bit complicated.

Not really, but it ain't simple. As reported by VGC, Mario Kart World will cost $80 / £75 physically, but will actually be cheaper if you opt for a digital copy. We don't have the US price at the time of writing, but a digital copy in the UK will set you back £66.99.

Donkey Kong Bananza, meanwhile, will be slightly cheaper. In the US, a physical copy will cost $69.99 but we don't yet have a digital price, while in the UK, this one will be £66.99 physically and £58.99 digitally.

There's been no official explanation as to the discrepancy in the pricing at the time of writing, but we'll be sure to let you know if Nintendo provides some more information.

What do you make of the pricing for Switch 2 games? Are you as confused as we are? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.

[source videogameschronicle.com]